AWL At Collision – Olympics Of Tech
EINPresswire.com/ -- AWL feel proud to announce that our delegates are attending the Collision Conference 2022 organized in Enercare Center, Toronto between the 20th to 23rd of June, 2022. Collision Conference brings together the world's brightest speakers, the most influential tech businesses, and the most influential media at one stage. With over 33,000 leaders from around the world are expected to attend this conference and we'll be able to create meaningful connections and continue the conversation long after the event is over with these established connections.
To give you all a little brief about the conference, we wish to explain that these 4 days our delegates are going to listen to some of the world’s best speakers, innovative content that would help us in reaching greater heights in supply chain management, and accept tremendous opportunities to network and engage with numerous CXO level delegates and other industry leaders like founders, marketing managers, and engineers. The Collision Conference is going to be bustling with insights from the leaders of all industries touched by technology, through expert-led workshops and roundtables conferences. Our front man will also be listening to some of the inspiring success stories, participating in thought-provoking discussions, and learning new skills. Their primary focus would be on making contact with the people to advance AWL India by generating future leads.
As we all know that AWL India is about innovation and technology and our vision is to be recognized as a sustainable supply chain and logistics service provider globally in line with leading-edge technology, skilled manpower, and unmatched leadership. Hence, our delegates will be knowing closely some of the great authors, journalists, athletes, actors, musicians, and teams from the world’s top giant companies to understand how technology has affected their fields, with over 30 different themes covered. We’re honored to be listening to some of the top speakers in the world at motivational presentations, attending instructional masterclasses, and joining interactive Q&A sessions which are certainly going to be one-of-a-kind experiences. Collision Conference 2022 is North America’s largest tech event, as the reason one of our agendas there would be getting AWL India a great brand recognition on the world stage. AWL India needs your best wishes for the event to accomplish the goals that our delegates are taking there.
Rituraj Pankaj
AWL India
