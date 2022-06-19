Submit Release
News Search

There were 93 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,905 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault, DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4003227

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2022, at approximately 2029 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Hill Road, Benson, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / DUI

 

ACCUSED: Stephanie Trepanier

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 18, 2022, at approximately 2029 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight on Howard Hill Road, in the Town of Benson.

Through investigation it was determined Stephanie Trepanier caused harm or bodily injury to a family or household member then left the residence in a vehicle. While speaking with Trepanier she showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Trepanier was subsequently placed into custody and transported to the Castleton Police Department for processing. Trepanier was released with court ordered conditions a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/20/2022, at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault, DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.