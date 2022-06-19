Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault, DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003227

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2022, at approximately 2029 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Hill Road, Benson, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / DUI

ACCUSED: Stephanie Trepanier

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 18, 2022, at approximately 2029 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight on Howard Hill Road, in the Town of Benson.

Through investigation it was determined Stephanie Trepanier caused harm or bodily injury to a family or household member then left the residence in a vehicle. While speaking with Trepanier she showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Trepanier was subsequently placed into custody and transported to the Castleton Police Department for processing. Trepanier was released with court ordered conditions a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/20/2022, at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.