Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault, DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003227
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 18, 2022, at approximately 2029 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Hill Road, Benson, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / DUI
ACCUSED: Stephanie Trepanier
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 18, 2022, at approximately 2029 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight on Howard Hill Road, in the Town of Benson.
Through investigation it was determined Stephanie Trepanier caused harm or bodily injury to a family or household member then left the residence in a vehicle. While speaking with Trepanier she showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Trepanier was subsequently placed into custody and transported to the Castleton Police Department for processing. Trepanier was released with court ordered conditions a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/20/2022, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.