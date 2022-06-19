Health Bureau announces health services arrangement during citywide nucleic acid testing period

MACAU, June 19 - The Health Bureau announces that during the citywide nucleic acid testing period from 19th to 21st June, the Accident & Emergency Department (including the Island Emergency Station) and the Inpatient Service will remain functional as normal; from 20th to 21st June, the Day Hospital of the Haemato-Oncology Service, the Haemodialysis Unit and the CHCSJ Pharmacy will also operate as usual; while the specialist outpatient services (including outpatient clinics, radiology, blood sampling and analysis of clinical pathology, endoscopy service of internal medicine, day diagnosis and treatment service of urology, and outpatient rehabilitation services), non-urgent scheduled surgery and peritoneal dialysis service will be suspended from 19th June, and resume normal operation from 22nd June.

CHCSJ will close all visitations from today until further notice. Any special situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis; for enquiry, please call the hospital’s hotline at 8390 6000 or 8390 3600.

Individuals who are unable to receive medical consultation, treatment or examination service at the CHCSJ due to the above arrangements from 19th to 21st June will be notified within seven working days by the relevant units/departments of the new appointment date. Affected users of blood sampling and analysis of clinical pathology service may visit the Blood Specimen Collection Room to have their blood collected according to the sequence number on the first Saturday after conclusion of the citywide nucleic acid testing programme; persons in need earlier analysis service due to illnesses may have their blood drawn on the first working day right after the programme, i.e. 22nd June. For enquiry, please call 8390 6000.

During the mass testing period, the services of the Public Health Laboratory, various Health Centres and Health Stations, as well as the Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants are suspended, only maintaining the nursing service from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm daily; the Blood Transfusion Centre provides services as normal. Users of Health Centres and Health Stations who have had their appointment cancelled may visit the corresponding Health Centre or Health Station according to the original time slot for services on the first Saturday and Sunday, as well as the second Saturday after conclusion of the citywide nucleic acid testing programme. For services in the Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants, affected users will be notified of the new appointment time separately.

With respect to services in the COVID-19 vaccination points, aside from the Macao Forum large-sized community vaccination station (open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm) and Toi San Workers’ Medical Clinic (open from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm), all other vaccination points, including Health Centres and Health Stations, Kiang Wu Hospital, University Hospital, etc.) have suspended their vaccination service. Residents who need to be vaccinated may visit the Macao Forum or Toi San Workers’ Medical Clinic for services.