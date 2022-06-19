Temporary housing show flats to close starting today

MACAU, June 19 - To coordinate with the Macau SAR Government’s prevention and control work of COVID-19 epidemic, the exhibition about Areia Preta’s Lot P temporary housing project located on the 3rd floor of Mong Ha Social Housing – Edifício Mong Tak in Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira, will be temporarily closed starting today (19 June) until further notice. Service users’ understanding is appreciated.

The online booking system to visit the exhibition has been suspended. Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) has notified pre-booked visitors by SMS.

For enquiries, please call MUR on 2888 2263 during office hours (Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., from 2.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).