American Surf Magazine Launches Digital Platform

Photo: Sean Evans

UNITED STATES , June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Surf Magazine (ASM) has officially launched its digital platform — AmericanSurfMagazine.com — to promote “surf coverage from sea to shining sea”, including American surf competition, American surfers, and the American surf culture at large.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the launch,” said Cash Lambert, Founder and Editor in Chief of American Surf Magazine.

Lambert has worked in editorial roles with Eastern Surf Magazine, SURFING Magazine, and served as the Editor of Hawaii’s Freesurf Magazine.

“We are excited to create content for American surfers that will educate, entertain, and inspire.”

The digital platform seeks to cover a wide spectrum of surf competitions, from local grom contests to regional Eastern Surf Association (ESA) contests, the National Scholastic Surf Association (NSSA) Championships, Team USA competing internationally, the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour and more.

American Surf Magazine will also cover in-depth profiles, features, Q&A’s, industry news, gear reviews, travel, fitness, surf literature, surf therapy, and more.

The website is just one facet of the media company. Citing the vital role that print surf magazines have played in the surf community historically, American Surf Magazine aims to have a print magazine in the near future distributed nationwide.

“While our surf community has many qualities that set us apart — we ride different types of boards, we surf waves of different skill levels, some compete while others are just weekend warriors — American Surf Magazine exists to say that we are all united by surfing,” said Lambert.

With the launch, American Surf Magazine is now open to contributors and advertisers.

To learn more, visit AmericanSurfMagazine.com.