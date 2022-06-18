Award Winning Singer-Songwriter Steps into The Literary World with New Book

Fallback to Step Up by Donald "DeP" Paige

LOS ANGELES, USA, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA based and Texas native Award-winning Singer Songwriter and takes his talents to the literary world in the form of his first book “Fallback to Step Up: Sometimes You Have to Sing to Yourself” by Author Donald “DeP” Paige.

Come dive into a 30-day read on the most common reoccurring ideals that people encounter when trying to elevate their lives and reach their next level. This book is part memoir, part self-help where he challenges you to fallback. From destructive habits like putting yourself last, taking on other peoples’ nonsense, being petty, apologizing for being yourself, and the ageless trap of needing acceptance. You can use the tips given here in the book to step up your mindfulness and actions.

DeP says, “As I toured and engaged many different people around the world, I realized we all have been infused with the programmable impact of societal influence, restrictive religious programming, and antiquated parent parental guidance. Despite our demographics, career paths, and geographical locations these embedded principles have been have prevented us from being happy peaceful and stressful. These are 30 of the most recurring issues I've encountered.”

Pre-orders begin, May 19, 2022, with a release date of Juneteenth (June 19, 2022). You can pre-order the book by using the form on his website, www.thinkdep.com.

About Donald "DeP" Paige

DeP is a 4x Grammy nominated singer (1 win), creative director and development coach based in Los Angeles, California, and a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Stepping beyond solely performing on stage as a solo star and bgv artist for A list celebrities, DeP taps his education degree to launch Think DeP Entertainment, providing marketing, training, creative directing, entrepreneur managing and life-coaching services to clients nationally. He has helped lauch programs such as Operation C.L.I.C.K.S, a computer literacy course for senior citizens; obesity conferences; stage management for high-end shows and seminars and as a guest speaker/presenter, brander. Targeted urban markets, college students, and developing businesses.

