Teresa Spangler and PlazaBridge Group, LLC helping organizations innovate new products and solutions.
Teresa Spangler, Founder & CEO of PlazaBridge Group, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
When we talk about business innovation, Teresa Spangler and PlazaBridge Group are working skillfully for their clients. A great interview with Teresa Spangler.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Teresa Spangler, Founder & CEO of PlazaBridge Group for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Teresa Spangler joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT PlazaBridge Group
PlazaBridge Group offers advanced analytics platform cloud solutions, product invention, commercialization (advanced marketing, sales and business development strategies) and technology integration.
Gameday Decisions® Platform as a Service (PaaS) uses a company’s “virtual artifacts” to assess, manage and change people and processes. Through the creation of next generation AI and Machine Learning tools, the platform creates a comprehensive picture of how well your product innovation process is evolving in real time.
Since the dog days of 2008, PlazaBridge Group has been helping companies bring innovation front and center to their company’s success. Applying unique process improvements to all aspects of revenue growth, our experts deliver on the promises of organizational impact, market advantage and the potential of innovative product strategies. When your revenue is in focus, asking PlazaBridge Group associates to work with your existing teams can be a formula for lowering risk and improving opportunities to expand markets, product lines and internal business development processes.
Teresa Spangler joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Teresa Spangler discusses the newest offerings of PlazaBridge Group, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Teresa Spangler joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Teresa Spangler was amazing. The success of PlazaBridge Group is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Teresa Spangler on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like PlazaBridge Group. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Teresa Spangler who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Teresa Spangler”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Teresa Spangler, Founder & CEO, PlazaBridge Group, A DotCom Magazine Interview