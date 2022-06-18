Free sanitary pads and tampons in public hospitals

18 June 2022

Jo Palmer, Minister for Women



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is committed to helping to create an inclusive health system in Tasmania.

When you’re in hospital, you may be sick, stressed, vulnerable or in recovery and this can be made more uncomfortable by having to source sanitary items.

Following our announcement last year that public school students would have access to free sanitary pads and tampons, we will now be offering free access to sanitary items in public hospitals.

Menstruation is part of everyday life for women and this simple, but important change, will mean that patients will not be in a situation where they are forced to improvise.

Sanitary products are now available at the Royal Hobart Hospital, and will be available at the Launceston General Hospital, Mersey Community Hospital and North West Regional Hospital from 1 July 2022, on all inpatient wards to ensure simple access for patients who need them.

The 2022-23 Budget is delivering for all Tasmanians.

This initiative is possible through our record $11.2 billion investment in health over four years, as outlined in the 2022/23 State Budget.

