Moringa Techsolv bags coveted ‘Business World Festival of Fintech’ Award as Best Regtech Solution provider

Moringa Techsolv has been adjudged as the 'best regtech solution provider of the year' in India by the eminent jury of BW Award

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moringa Techsolv, a leading banking software product and services provider with a focus on regulatory technology space, announced on Monday that the fintech firm has been awarded the prestigious ‘Business World Festival of Fintech’ Award as the ‘best regtech solution provider of the year’.

Held in Bengaluru on May 28, the ‘Business World (BW) Festival of Fintech’ is one of the most coveted awards in the fintech category in India. The BW Festival of Fintech summit was also held the same day which saw the participation of all prominent fintechs of the country.

Moringa Techsolv has been awarded the best regtech solution provider of the year award after intense evaluation by eminent jury members. Moringa’s CladRysk product suite comprising various solutions including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), audit, and many others received favourable views from jury members owing to its ability to save millions of compliance costs for financial institutions.

The jury was headed by S Ravi, Chairman & Director of Tourism Finance Corporation of India, and included members such as ES Rao, MD & CEO of IFCI Ltd; Hari Balasubramanian, angel investor & mentor Indian Angel Network; Ninad Karpe, partner at 100X.VC; Nagesh Bailur, CFO at Randstad India and Annurag Batra, chairman & editor-in-chief of BW Business World & Founder, exchange4media among others.

Aravind Limbavalli, former Minister of Government of Karnataka & MLA of Mahadevapura Constituency graced the occasion at the Guest of Honour and presented the award to Sainath Jamdadwar, Vice President, Sales of Moringa Techsolv.

The BW Fintech award vindicates the leadership position and future potential of Moringa Techsolv as a leading regtech player in the Indian fintech ecosystem. Moringa products’ subscriptions have already been adopted by several banks across Maharashtra.

Commenting on this prestigious win, Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, Founder & CEO of Moringa Techsolv said, “The Best Regtech Service provider award by the Business World Group is a recognition of the relentless efforts of every member of Moringa Techolv to provide best-of-class technology solutions to our financial services clients. As the globe goes digital, regulatory compliance is getting more complex each day. Moringa with its proprietary CladRysk platform is well-placed to help financial institutions including banks, NBFCs, payment banks, fintechs to comply with ever-evolving regulatory norms at ease and at an affordable cost.”

“This award has inspired us to innovate more and come up with new solutions that solve the contemporary problems of financial services institutions at scale,” he added.

Moringa Techsolv is a leading software product company operating in the regulatory compliance technology space, serving BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) clients. Its ‘CladRyskTM’ suite of product lines is enabling financial services companies to seamlessly perform a wide range of activities including audit, compliance & risk Management, Anti Money Laundering & KYC, credit administration/ monitoring & Non-Performing Asset Management among others. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company provides easy-to-use, secured, cloud-based SaaS software products which can be integrated with enterprises’ IT systems in a seamless manner.

