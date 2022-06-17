THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022

H.R. 3285 – 21st Century President Act (Rep. Pocan – Judiciary)
H.R. 6538 – Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary)
H.R. 1934 – Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
H.Con.Res. 59 – Condemning the October 25, 2021, military coup in Sudan and standing with the people of Sudan (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
H.Res. 720 – Calling for stability and the cessation of violence and condemning ISIS-affiliated terrorist activity in northern Mozambique, including the Cabo Delgado Province, and for other purposes (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs)
H.Con.Res. 45– Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs)
H.Res. 892 – Calling on the Government of the Republic of Rwanda to release Paul Rusesabagina on humanitarian grounds (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
H.R. 7666– Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act of 2022(Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 5585 – Advanced Research Projects Agency–Health Act (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 4176– LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act (Rep. Grijalva – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)
Suspensions (3 bills)
H.R. 5407 – Enhancing Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Through Campus Planning Act, as amended (Rep. Wild – Education and Labor)
H.R. 6493 – Campus Prevention and Recovery Services for Students Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Leger Fernandez – Education and Labor)
H.R. 6411 – STRONG Veterans Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
Pending Senate Action, Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Gun Violence
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 7666, H.R. 5585, H.R. 4176, and Senate Amendment to H.R. 3967. Amendments to H.R. 7666 were due to Rules on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Amendments to H.R. 4176 were due to Rules on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
