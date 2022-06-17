THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022

On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (11 bills)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 7666 – Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act of 2022 (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 5585 – Advanced Research Projects Agency–Health Act (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

Senate Amendment to H.R. 3967 – Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 4176 – LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act (Rep. Grijalva – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspensions (3 bills)

H.R. 5407 – Enhancing Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Through Campus Planning Act, as amended (Rep. Wild – Education and Labor) H.R. 6493 – Campus Prevention and Recovery Services for Students Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Leger Fernandez – Education and Labor) H.R. 6411 – STRONG Veterans Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)

Pending Senate Action, Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Gun Violence

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

