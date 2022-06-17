Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Friday
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022

On Monday, the House is not in session.  No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (11 bills)

  1. H.R. 7777 – Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Training Act, as amended (Rep. Swalwell – Homeland Security)
  2. H.R. 7174 – National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security)
  3. H.R. 5274 – PREVENT ACT of 2021 (Rep. Joyce (OH) – Homeland Security)
  4. H.R. 7072 – NDO Fairness Act, as amended (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
  5. H.R. 3285 – 21st Century President Act (Rep. Pocan – Judiciary)
  6. H.R. 6538 – Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary)
  7. H.R. 1934 – Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  8. H.Con.Res. 59 – Condemning the October 25, 2021, military coup in Sudan and standing with the people of Sudan (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
  9. H.Res. 720 – Calling for stability and the cessation of violence and condemning ISIS-affiliated terrorist activity in northern Mozambique, including the Cabo Delgado Province, and for other purposes (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs)
  10. H.Con.Res. 45 – Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs)
  11. H.Res. 892 – Calling on the Government of the Republic of Rwanda to release Paul Rusesabagina on humanitarian grounds (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. 

H.R. 7666 – Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act of 2022 (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 5585 – Advanced Research Projects Agency–Health Act (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

Senate Amendment to H.R. 3967 – Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 4176 – LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act (Rep. Grijalva – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspensions (3 bills)

  1. H.R. 5407 – Enhancing Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Through Campus Planning Act, as amended (Rep. Wild – Education and Labor)
  2. H.R. 6493 – Campus Prevention and Recovery Services for Students Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Leger Fernandez – Education and Labor)
  3. H.R. 6411 – STRONG Veterans Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
Pending Senate Action, Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Gun Violence

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
 

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 7666, H.R. 5585, H.R. 4176, and Senate Amendment to H.R. 3967.  Amendments to H.R. 7666 were due to Rules on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.  Amendments to H.R. 4176 were due to Rules on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
Announcements can be found on the Rules Committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

