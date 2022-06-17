DOT News Release: UPDATE ON THE PALI HIGHWAY RESURFACING PROJECT

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update on the Pali Highway Resurfacing project as construction on Phase II continues.

Phase I of the Pali Highway project began early 2018 and was completed by late 2020. Improvements involved the installation of a new LED streetlighting system from Vineyard Boulevard to Castle Junction, resurfacing work from Waokanaka Street to Castle Junction, installation of median barriers, drainage improvements, and guardrail replacement. Construction has also reinforced the structure of the Pali Tunnels and completed rockfall mitigation work, due to the landslide in February 2019.

Phase II of the Pali Highway project is underway and estimated to be completed by May 2023. Construction continues with resurfacing and reconstruction of the highway from Vineyard Boulevard to Waokanaka Street, installing new traffic signals that meet new wind resistant requirements, bus pad installations, water manhole reconstruction, median improvements, guardrail replacement, and construction of curb ramps, driveways and sidewalks.

During Phase II, full closures of the Pauoa Road offramp and the H-1 eastbound and westbound ramps will be needed. HDOT will notify the public when the schedule is finalized. All work is weather permitting.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we work to improve our facilities. To plan your commute, you may check our weekly roadwork list at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. More information on this project can be found at https://palihighway.org/. For questions or concerns please contact the 24/7 project hotline at 808-945-1111.

###