Assistant Attorney General, Environmental Protection Division, Agricultural Legal Services

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Environmental Protection Division, has an immediate opening for a full-time assistant attorney general to work on legal matters for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. Duties may include civil litigation to enforce Vermont’s varied agricultural laws (Title 6); Certificate of Public Good (30 V.S.A. 248) proceedings before the Vermont Public Utility Commission; Act 250 land use proceedings (10 V.S.A., Chapter 151); contract advice; and potential work on a wide range of issues involving agriculture, related industries, food safety, agricultural development, and water quality.

The selected individual will work closely with Agency staff and with other assistant attorneys general who handle Agency matters. The successful candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, with zero to six years of relevant legal experience and excellent oral and written communication skills. The position is located at the Attorney General’s Office in Montpelier. The Attorney General’s Office recognizes the importance of a healthy work-life balance and supports the use of flexible workplace arrangements in accordance with its policies.

This assistant attorney general position is an exempt full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending a letter of interest, resume, references, and writing sample to the Office of the Attorney General, Environmental Protection Division, attention Natasha Sala: natasha.sala@vermont.gov.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Last modified: June 17, 2022