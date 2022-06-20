Premio Inc. ACO Series In-Vehicle Fanless PCs Now Supports Intel® 10th Gen Processors with EN50155 Railway Certification

Premio Inc Brand Logo ACO-6000-CML Press Release EN50155 Certification Logo

New ACO-6000-CML carries EN 50155 certification for railway and rolling stock deployments that require performance, EMI safety, and mission-critical redundancy

At Premio we always validate our products under strict guidelines to address safety and reliability concerns for systems used on railways and the EN 50155 certification puts our design to the test” — Dustin Seetoo, Director of Product Marketing

GREATER LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing technology, today released its ACO-6000-CML In-Vehicle Computers now supporting Intel® 10th Generation CML-S (Comet Lake S) and Xeon® W processors. This industrial-grade computer is the latest addition to Premio’s railway and in-vehicle (ACO-6000 Series) portfolio of fanless and high-performance embedded designs. The ACO-6000-CML Series In-Vehicle Computer is engineered with versatile technologies that enable powerful processing for workloads that power intelligent automation, machine learning, and even IoT data telemetry. A key benefit for this in-vehicle computer is its EN 50155 certification that falls under strict compliance standards for electronic equipment used in rolling stock and railway deployments. To learn more about the ACO-6000-CML in-vehicle computer, read product brief.

“Designing computers for railways poses some unique challenges, such as power supply fluctuations, constant vibrations, extremes in operating temperatures, and even electromagnetic protection in railway infrastructure, “Dustin Seetoo, product marketing director for Premio said. “As the manufacture, we always validate our products under strict guidelines to address safety and reliability concerns for systems used on railways and the EN 50155 certification puts our design to the test.”

System integrators and end-users can also leverage the ACO-6000-CML for specific in-vehicle features. A CAN Bus chip is embedded on the motherboard and provides access to a two-channel, two-pin CAN Bus protocol. This feature allows the computer to leverage vehicle telematics data and provide real-time analytics for intelligent transportation systems, fleet management, process analytics, and system optimization. This fanless computer also comes with a PC/Car mode setting that allows programmable power ignition management for safe shutdown within in-vehicle designs. Users can also select models that support wide-power voltage inputs from 9-48 VDC and even higher ranges from 48-110VDC, a specific power input requirement for railway deployments.

Another differentiating feature for the ACO-6000-CML In-vehicle computer is Premio’s I/O bracket for modular I/O daughterboards. This specific design supports up to x16 additional LAN & PoE in wired RJ45/M12 connectors, x16 USB 3.1 gen 2 ports, x4 10GbE in RJ45 connectors, and even a 5G ready module for low-latency wireless connectivity at the edge. Applications that require a variety of I/O connections to IoT sensors can leverage these add-on modules for incredible I/O scale.

“New demands for automation and real-time processing at the edge require even more I/O connectivity to consolidate analog and digital workloads,” Seetoo said. “The ACO-6000 Series uses a modular approach that creates a key advantage for system integrators, increasing flexibility for them to match exact I/O with their edge-level deployments to help them win projects.”

The ACO-6000-CML AI Edge Inference Computer leverages rich performance enhancements provided by Intel® 10th Generation CML S Processors and W480E Chipset support. The LGA1200 socket design is combined with Intel’s W480E chipset to deliver augmented peripheral performance for low latency edge responsiveness. A key feature in this release is the ability to use Intel® XEON® processors for server-grade performance in a fanless thermal profile. The Intel® XEON® W-1290TE is a 35W TDP processor that delivers 10 cores for multitasking and even supports error correction code (ECC) memory for data redundancy in mission-critical applications. Implementing XEON® processors ensures powerful and reliable performance benchmarks amid the most compute-intensive applications.

Storage media can also be configured with x3 2.5” SATA SSDs, 1x internal 2.5” SATA SSDs at 9mm height, and 2x external hot-swappable SATA SSDs at 7mm height. Gigabit wireless speeds, PCIe 3.0 lanes, SATA ports, and high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 also enable the in-vehicle computer with excellent I/O integration options for transmitting data to and from sensory devices siting at the edge.

With the EN 50155 certification, Premio’s in-vehicle computers are tested and validated to ensure reliable performance in the harshest environmental settings. The industrial-grade fanless design ensures better reliability in wider temperatures ( -25C to 70C), wider input voltages (9-48VDC / 48-110VDC), and even resistance to shock (50G) and vibrations (5GRMS).

The ACO-6000-CML In-Vehicle Computer can process an influx of data and make critical decisions in real-time with its performance-based features. Key benefits are better responses to situational data, low-latency data processing, and mission critical business insights based on actionable intelligence.

To learn more about Premio’s complete portfolio of in-vehicle computers, please visit www.premioinc.com or contact our embedded computing experts at sales@premioinc.com.

Railway EN50155 Certified | ACO-6000-CML In-Vehicle Computer | 10th Gen Intel® Core™ and Xeon-W