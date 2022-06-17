 Kalanianaole Highway Improvements project to be substantially completed by the end of 2022

Main, News Posted on Jun 17, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update on Phase II of the Kalanianaole Highway Improvements Project, in Waimanalo.

The improvement project began in January 2022 and is planned to be substantially completed by the end of the year. Work that has been finished to date includes, paving on Kalanianaole Highway from Makai Pier to Bell Street; and installations of new concrete sidewalks, curbs and gutters on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway from Inaole Street to Poalima Street.

Construction is currently working on pavement reconstruction work from Kaiona Beach Park to Aloiloi Street and installing a new drainage system from Moole Street to Tinker Road. We are adding safety features such as raised pedestrian crosswalks at Kaiona Beach Park and Inoaole Street and extending the pavement between Waimanalo Town and Kaiona Beach Park. These improvements will create additional space for bicyclists and pedestrians and facilitate safe multimodal access to Waimanalo Town. The raised crosswalks are scheduled to be in place by early September.

HDOT appreciates the public’s understanding as we improve the safety of the roadways. Motorists may view a weekly roadwork list on HDOT’s website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. All work is weather permitting.

###