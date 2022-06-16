The bill calling for the expansion of security protections was approved unanimously by the Senate and passed shortly after the leak of a draft court opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states.
Biden Signs Bill to Protect Supreme Court Justices Into Law
