House Democrats Act to Lower Costs for Working Families; Address Inflation

This week, House Democrats took action to address inflation and bring down costs for American families through legislation that will address supply chain disruptions, expand access to financial services, and lower costs for necessary goods like food and fuel. On Monday, the House passed the Senate companion to the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act, sending it to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. This legislation will address supply chain disruptions and crack down on outrageous shipping fees being charged by overseas companies. House Democrats also passed the Financial Services Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Economic Justice Act, which will address discrimination in lending and ensure Americans have access to financial services when every dollar counts.

Yesterday, I brought the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act to the House Floor for a vote, which takes meaningful steps to bring costs down at the grocery store and the gas pump. The bipartisan provisions within this bill will help farmers create stronger food systems and expand access to homegrown ethanol production to lower fuel costs. As conferees negotiate the bipartisan innovation package, I look forward to continuing House Democrats’ efforts to bring down costs for working families and ensure that workers and small businesses have the tools they need to Make It In America.

As the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol continues their public hearings, I remain grateful for my colleagues’ critically important work to inform the American people of what happened that terrible day. What we saw on January 6th was treason, insurrection, and violence – it is critical that Americans learn what happened on January 6th, and what happened leading up to the attack on the Capitol, to ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.

I look forward to continuing House Democrats’ work on behalf of the American people next week.

