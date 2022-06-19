Actor and Documentarian Jaswant Dev Shrestha makes history; becomes first Nepali to win at the PSW - 2022 Emmy Awards
Jaswant wins an Emmy: Shrestha said in a star-studded award ceremony, “It's an honor to represent Nepal and Nepali culture.”
Producing and Directing the "Festivals" series was my effort to help preserve and introduce Nepali culture to the world.””HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaswant Dev Shrestha has created history by becoming the First Nepali Filmmaker to win an Emmy Award. The National Academy of Television Arts And Sciences Pacific Southwest presented Jaswant Dev Shrestha with an Emmy Statuette for winning the "Outstanding Achievement in the Religion" category for his cultural film "Festival of Saraswati Puja." The 48th Annual Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held on June 18, 2022, in Palm Springs, California, USA celebrating excellence in television.
— Jaswant Dev Shrestha
Shrestha has received Nine-Emmy nominations in various categories over his career, making him the only Nepali filmmaker receiving such an honor. However, this award marks his first EMMY win.
Mr. Shrestha was also the Writer, Editor, and Producer of all three of this year's nominated documentaries "Festival of Dashain," "Festival of Saraswati Puja," and "Festival of Maha Shivaratri." These nominated episodes are from a 5-part Docu-Series, "Festivals," that sets out to explore Nepal, unfolding the myths, legends, and ancient traditions while experiencing the divinely inspired mystical cultures and the diversity of Nepalese people. The winning episode is based on Hindu Goddess Saraswati, popularly known as the Goddess of music and knowledge.
While receiving his award, Jaswant thanked the members of the Television Academy who voted for him. In addition, he thanked his cast, crew, and his family. Mr. Shrestha said he spent three years making the "Festivals" series, which is a labor of love. Producing and directing this series was his effort to help preserve and introduce Nepali culture to the world. He further said that because he lives and works in Hollywood, he doesn't get a chance to go to Nepal often, so making the "Festivals" series and taking home an EMMY Statuette is his way of sending a love letter to his native country.
