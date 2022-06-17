Teaching Kindness
Lasting memories of good deedsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every parent wants their children to grow up in a world better than what they have personally experienced. For some, this can mean working hard so their children won’t have to experience the difficulties that they went through growing up. These can lead to parenting choices that can eventually guide the child’s view of right and wrong, or what makes something good or bad. It helps to spend time with one’s child to make this distinction clearer to them and with the help of What the Wind Blew In, both parents and children can immerse themselves in a story that teaches kindness.
Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann believes in seeing the good in people and that it should be shared with those in their lives. She also believes that showing people goodness and gratitude is best done through her passion for art and learning, a belief that has earned her two art history degrees, one studio art degree, and one library science degree. She used to work as an art cataloger for the Library of Congress before her retirement in 2011, after which she pursued writing and illustrating full time. She has contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group and published a book with her husband Paul in 2016 titled “Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits”. Marilyn Wassmann writes poetry when she’s not writing stories or painting and she currently resides in Hyattsville, Maryland with a small menagerie of pets.
What the Wind Blew In is filled with illustrations and poetry from the brilliant mind of the author herself, presented through rhyme so children and adults can enjoy the stories told through the verses. Each story teaches a valuable lesson on the importance of kindness in our lives, accompanied by colorful illustrations depicting the events in the story with magic and wonder for all ages.
Read inspiring stories of kindness along with your child when you pick up a copy of What the Wind Blew In today.
