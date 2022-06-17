Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints John Holley to the Florida Athletic Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of John Holley to the Florida Athletic Commission.

 

John Holley

Holley, of Tallahassee, is the Vice President of State Government Affairs at Florida Power and Light Company. Holley earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and English from Florida State University and juris doctorate from Nova Southeastern University.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

