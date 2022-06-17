New real estate investment firm 44 Oak Capital sponsors Alpine NJ charity golf outing for underprivileged black students
44 Oak Capital is proud to be the title co-sponsor of the Jessie Banks Foundation 5th Annual Golf Charity Outing on June 20th, 2022 in Alpine, NJ
Giving is in our core of 44 Oak Capital, we are happy to kick off our fund launch with this impactful opportunity which provides college tuition assistance to promising diverse high school students"
— Frank Muradov, CEO
PARSIPANNY, NJ—44 Oak Capital is proud to be the title co-sponsor of the upcoming Jessie Banks Foundation 5thAnnual Golf & Tennis Charity Outing this Monday, June 20th, 2022 at Montammy Golf Club in Alpine, NJ—Bergen County’s country club gem.
"Giving and impactful investing is in our core of 44 Oak Capital, and we are happy to kick off our fund launch with this wonderful impactful opportunity as a title co-sponsor with GK Venture Partners of the Jessie Banks Foundation's 5th Annual Golf and Tennis Charity Outing at Montammy Golf Club in Alpine, NJ, which provides college tuition assistance to promising diverse high school students,” says CEO and Founder Frank Muradov.
44 Oak Capital (www.44oak.com) is a new private vertically-integrated real estate investment company and alternative asset manager that will fund, invest, develop and operate real estate investment properties across the United States.
Prior to launching 44 Oak Capital, Muradov worked for Park Rock Capital and Veloce Capital, both headquartered in New Jersey, where he built entire new infrastructure for private lending for real estate investments nationwide. He also launched the industry’s first turnkey white label solution for brokers and lenders that provided free marketing and backend support for brokers and lenders to originate loans.
For investor relations and press release inquiries, please contact: info@44oak.com.
About the Jessie Banks Foundation
Founded by Dr Sharon Banks, a prominent black educator in New Jersey, the Jessie Banks Foundation is a 501c (3) volunteer service organization that contributes to the formative years of education, as a means to enrich the lives of young adults. For more information, visit: https://jessiebanksfoundation.org.
About 44 Oak Capital
Founded in 2022, 44 Oak Capital is a private vertically-integrated real estate investment company and alternative asset manager that funds, invests, develops and operates real estate investment properties across the United States.For more information, visit: www.44oak.com.
Investor Relations
44 Oak Capital
+1 973-512-4427
info@44oak.com
