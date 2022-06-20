Surepoint Medical Centers Announces the Addition of Houston Area Emergency Center in The Woodlands, Texas
Surepoint Medical Centers now in the Woodlands. This Emergency Center will bring families of The Woodlands convenient access to emergency care services.THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surepoint Medical Centers, based in Mansfield, Texas, launched its 15th Emergency Center and its 1st in the Houston area at 10815 Kuykendahl Road, The Woodlands, Texas, 77382. The location of this Emergency Center will bring families and residents of The Woodlands convenient access to emergency care services. The ample, almost 9,000 square foot facility boasts its own laboratory, 9 spacious, clean and comfortable patient rooms and little to no wait time to be seen by our vastly experienced emergency room nurses and physicians.
“We are excited to be opening our 15th location in The Woodlands, Texas, “stated Surepoint Medical Centers President, Michelle Newsom. “We strive to provide the absolute best, concierge level emergency medicine services to the communities in which our locations reside and this location will continue this legacy providing a conveniently located facility where patients and their families come first.”
Founded in 2015 by healthcare visionaries, Surepoint Medical Centers is a growing, healthcare trailblazing company which currently owns and operates fifteen (15) emergency centers and two (2) family medicine practices statewide. Surepoint’s mission is to deliver patient-focused healthcare with the highest standard of care and modern technology. Our 24/7/365 emergency centers provide on-time quality services and a warm and caring atmosphere that patients trust. For more information, please visit our website at www.Surepoint-ER.com.
For more information, press only:
Angela Garcia, Director of Business Operations
(469) 830-8228
marketing@surepointer.com
###
Angela Garcia
Surepoint
+1 469-830-8228
email us here