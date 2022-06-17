Submit Release
Langlade County Deer Farm Depopulated Due to CWD​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 17, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of ​Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Langlade County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in 2021 has been depopulated. None of the 47 deer that remained at the property tested positive for CWD.

The 6-acre farm had been under quarantine since CWD was detected in August 2021, meaning no animals or animal carcasses were permitted off of the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd on May 18, and samples were tested at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The farm owner will receive federal indemnity for the depopulated animals. As a condition of receiving federal indemnity, the farm will not be permitted to hold cervids for five years, and during that time it must maintain fences and submit to routine inspections.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal's death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

###

