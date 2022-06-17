20220603-gov-desantis-2022-budget

Contact:

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, the Florida Department of Health (Department) has secured investments for the Department to promote and improve the lives of all Floridians thanks to Governor DeSantis’ commitment to protecting public health through evidence-based strategies.

"Through bold leadership from Governor DeSantis and support from the Florida Legislature, the Department continues its mission to make Florida an even healthier place to live and thrive," said State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. “Together, we can strengthen the health of our residents for years to come.”

Investments for the Department in the 2022-23 Budget include:

$100 Million in funding for Florida’s National Cancer Institute Program, which is nearly a 60% increase of over current year funding.

$4.4 Million to support fatherhood programs to engage and promote responsible fatherhood and fathers' contributions to their children's lives.

to support fatherhood programs to engage and promote responsible fatherhood and fathers’ contributions to their children’s lives. $3.6 Million to reduce infant mortality maternal morbidity and to address the leading causes of preventable child death in Florida.

to reduce infant mortality maternal morbidity and to address the leading causes of preventable child death in Florida. $5 Million to provide assistance to families with children who have been diagnosed with hearing loss.

to provide assistance to families with children who have been diagnosed with hearing loss. $5.3 Million for the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence to provide services across Florida for victims of sexual assault.

Recurring funding for programs offered by the Department include:

$1.8 Million for the Mary Brogan Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program to provide diagnostic services, care coordination, and treatment for eligible women.

for the Mary Brogan Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program to provide diagnostic services, care coordination, and treatment for eligible women. $9.5 Million for the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics to provide healthcare services to low-income, uninsured, and underserved Floridians.

The Department is eager to implement these forward-thinking solutions through integrated state, county, and community efforts with our nationally accredited integrated public health system.

