MyWay Mobile Storage sponsors the Grand Rapids Triathlon

Grand Rapids Triathlon athletes swimming

Grand Rapids Triathlon athletes

Grand Rapid Triathlon first aid and water stations

Grand Rapid Triathlon first aid and water stations

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids for the 11th year now has proudly supported the Grand Rapids Triathlon for the various first aid and water stations along the course. In total MyWay provided 8 storage units along the route.

“Using MyWay Mobile Storage Safeboxes to organize our supplies and have them delivered on the course for volunteers to use has made our event incredibly efficient," Jon Conkling, Race Director says. “This is just one of the many unique ways to use MyWay boxes. MyWay believes in supporting their local community.

Conkling continued, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome you all back to Grand Rapids Triathlon! With our 11th Anniversary celebration, what a special year it is to return to racing! We hope that you are excited about the new two-day format as well as the new finish line and transition area. We believe that these changes will not only enhance your GRTri experience, but allow for a safe event this year.”

Sean Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage General Manager, said, “At MyWay, we are proud to sponsor this event. It is a great way to start our summer. We look forward to helping the race again next year.”

About the Grand Rapids Triathlon:
We are the largest independent triathlon in Michigan and proud host of five USAT National Championships over the course of our ten-year history. While our event brings in some of the best athletes from across the country, we have also been named one of the Top 5 Best Triathlons for Beginners in the country according to Triathlon Business International. This triathlon event is a chance for athletes of all skill levels to compete on a scenic riverside course, perfect for the novice through the seasoned triathlete. More info at www.grandrapidstri.com

About MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids:
If you are in need of a moving and storage solution, visit us at www.mywaystorage.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mywaystorage or call 1-888-33-MYWAY and speak with a friendly and knowledgeable Moving & Storage Consultant. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with a spacious 18,000 square foot facility in Walker, MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading franchise for do-it-yourself moving and portable storage solutions with facilities in Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

