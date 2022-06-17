Hiker Rescued on the Dicey’s Mill Trail

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

603-744-5470

June 17, 2022

Sandwich, NH – On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance on the Dicey’s Mill hiking trail in Sandwich. A male subject slipped and injured his ankle and requested assistance.

Alex Okech, 24, from Lawrence, MA, was hiking with a female companion. They were hiking the Dicey’s Mill Trail and decided to go off trail in the vicinity of The Bowl. Okech slipped and injured his ankle. They eventually made their way back to the trail and we able to call 911 and request assistance.

Rescuers from Sandwich, Tamworth, Center Harbor, and Moultonborough Fire Departments along with Stewarts Ambulance Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) arrived to assist with the rescue. Okech was eventually located and assisted down the trail to the trailhead parking area arriving at 9:30 p.m. He was assessed and treated by members of Stewarts Ambulance Service.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit https://www.hikesafe.com.