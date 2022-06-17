Spring yard work could spread Japanese beetle; quarantine rule hearing scheduled

GRANDVIEW – It’s the time of year when residents across the state are beginning to mow, aerate, or lay sod. Weeding gardens and manicuring yards could increase the risk of Japanese beetle infestation in Grandview and surrounding areas.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is proposing a quarantine that would prohibit the movement of certain items out of the infestation area. These items include yard debris, grass, and backyard compost. If adopted, the quarantine would go into effect sometime this fall. The agency filed a CR-102 with the Office of the Code Reviser earlier this month, and a public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. The hearing will be held at the Learning Center, 313 Division St. in Grandview.

Prevent the spread

Even though the official quarantine is not yet in place, experts recommend anyone in the infestation area keep yard debris and green waste on site to prevent spreading the Japanese beetle infestation (and potential expansion of the quarantine area). WSDA is developing a site where residents can safely dispose of yard waste. That solution should be available in mid-July.

“Until the proposed quarantine is adopted, we are asking residents to consider keeping their waste on site,” Camilo Acosta, WSDA eradication coordinator, said. “This is the best way to ensure we keep the infestation from spreading.”

Japanese beetle eggs and larvae live in the soil below the surface. Preventing the spread requires not moving yard waste or fill, and leaving soil on site.

“If you have any potted or outdoor plants, we ask that you do not move them,” Acosta added.

Adult beetles can travel on waste or debris from yards, gardens, and other horticulture activities. If you landscape or garden, please leave your lawn clippings, leaves, weeds, and garden debris in the treatment area.

Quarantine hearing

There are three ways to join the public hearing:

Residents can join in person on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Learning Center, 313 Division St., Grandview. Join virtually through the Microsoft Teams conference Meeting Link. Or call in (audio only) at 564-999-2000. Callers will need the phone conference ID: 291 459 81#.

Residents and stakeholders may also provide feedback for the hearing by submitting a written comment. Written comments must be received by 5 p.m., Aug. 2. Mail written comments to Gloriann Robinson, agency rules coordinator, Washington State Department of Agriculture, PO Box 42560, Olympia, WA 98504-2560. Comments may also be emailed to WSDARulesComments@agr.wa.gov , or faxed to 360-902-2092, with attention to Gloriann Robinson.

More information on the rule language or the rule-making process is available on the WSDA rule-making webpage.