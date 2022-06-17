How Gratton Warehouse is Fighting the Logistics Battle in Nebraska
Gratton Warehouse is a leader in Nebraska warehousing and on the front lines of logistics worldwide.
A new crisis can occur at any time. With it comes a new set of opportunities, pushing the players in our economy to their limits.”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For several months now, we have been witnessing a full-blown supply chain crisis affecting labor, consumer goods, raw materials, and the whole logistics spectrum. Every part of our economy is being impacted by a health crisis that is putting the spotlight more than ever on supply chain failures.
— Gratton Warehouse’s owner, Bo Gratton
The market changes resulting from the pandemic have forced many companies to review their logistics processes to cope with this new reality. These companies must rely on reliable and innovative solutions to address these issues, gain efficiencies, and anticipate the next risk of disruption.
In Nebraska, Gratton Warehouse has proven to be particularly successful in overcoming these challenges on a daily basis to ensure the best possible delivery times in the best possible conditions. Here's how the Omaha, Nebraska warehouse is fighting the logistics battle.
Difficulties faced during the global supply chain crisis by an Omaha warehouse:
Emergency public measures imposed by governments all around the world such as lockdowns and restrictions on travel and trade can lead to serious interruptions in logistics services and a temporary halt in local and international trade. Almost every aspect of the global supply chain, from manufacturing to transportation and logistics, has been affected. While these shortages are hitting certain industries in particular, rethinking the ecosystem of supply chains is more than critical as their digital transformation projects accelerate. According to experts, the phenomenon is expected to last for several more months.
“A new crisis can occur at any time. With it comes a new set of opportunities, pushing the players in our economy to their limits. Identifying these new opportunities, as well as modeling and analyzing the highly complex interdependencies of supply chains using graph databases, will be the best way to ensure the resilience of supply chains in the future,” says Gratton Warehouse’s owner, Bo Gratton
The detrimental consequences of economic and consumer recovery:
But what caused this global supply chain crisis downward spiral? First of all, when the health crisis hit North America, people were afraid of a possible collapse in sales and cut back on their orders. However, they didn’t anticipate a rapid recovery once the health restrictions were lifted.
Demand for semiconductors from other industrial sectors has grown strongly. The same is true of computer hardware purchases, which have exploded to equip remote workers as well as students, who are forced to attend classes at home.
So while the warehouses are short on manpower, the economic and consumer recovery is only increasing the demand and making the logistics battle worse. This growth is the result of two factors in particular:
The sharp increase in demand for products and services that were inaccessible due to pandemic-related restrictions
The sharp rise in household savings from long periods of lockdown
This sudden and unprecedented demand has turned the supply chain on its head. While the supply chain was designed to level out the needs of populations, it must be rethought to be able to respond to sudden changes, such as a global pandemic!
Nebraska warehouse solutions for flexible and strong logistics in the face of emerging market disruptions:
For the Nebraska warehouse, disruptions from this crisis can take many forms and can vary by product group. Supply chain stakeholders identify the disruptions experienced and define specific product groups and products at risk to establish strategies. Stakeholders then list the items for which recovery is most important. They do this by using data to assess recovery at different stages of the supply chain.
Next, it's a matter of establishing or continuing a process for resolving the issues that affect recovery. It is also necessary to establish a specific schedule for each employee and to coordinate their actions in detail.
In assessing progress toward this new normal, stakeholders need to determine whether the supply chain is on track. Is demand growing as it should, and is it becoming more predictable? Are supply timelines more reliable, and is it possible to implement a sustainable and resilient supply chain strategy?
Gratton Warehouse is winning the logistics battle other warehouses are facing:
Supply chain disruptions have shown that Nebraska companies must be prepared for many different and fluid situations. Having the ability to anticipate unforeseen events is essential to slow down the negative effects of market changes.
As the economy recovers, businesses and organizations that have experienced an increase in demand are looking to intralogistics solutions that optimize the storage space in their logistics centers. Gratton Warehouse teams are working hard to reduce the effects of supply chain disruptions by improving logistics processes.
Based on demand disruptions, the different team members analyze and establish patterns for restarting the delivery, and estimate how these patterns may affect demand. They are using every common and alternate logistics method at their disposal to assure that bottlenecks in the supply chain do not occur, and that goods are delivered at the best speed.
Gratton Warehouse effectively addresses the three main challenges of the industry:
Flow optimization - Will the factory deliver the products on time?
Identifying vulnerabilities - What is the impact of containment, labor shortages and shipping rates?
Ensuring business continuity - Will production meet customer needs?
This holistic approach looks at the entire supply chain ecosystem; looking at it in the short- and long-term, looking at it strategically and tactically, at all levels–from a purchasing manager to a store employee.
The team at Gratton Warehouse–which is conveniently located off the interstate, major highways, and by rail–can assist clients with their supply chain issue.
