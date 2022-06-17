Read more about Georgia DPH Seeks Public Input on the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 17, 2022

Georgia DPH Seeks Public Input on the Preventive Health

and Health Services Block Grant

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is seeking public comment on the Georgia Fiscal Year 2022 Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. The purpose of this public hearing is to collect public comments on the Work Plan and Deliverables of this grant.

A virtual public hearing will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

To attend this meeting, please click: Join Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant Virtual Public Hearing

Meeting Number: 2537 599 9375

Join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-415-655-0001,,25375999375## US Toll

Join by phone

+1-415-655-0001 US Toll

Join from a video system or application

[email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Comments may be presented during the public hearing or submitted electronically to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Grants Management Office at [email protected]. Comments must be received no later than the public hearing date.