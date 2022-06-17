EKN Development to Develop Kapalua Central Resort
EKN Development along with its financial partner Garn Development is proud to announce the development of the Kapalua Central Resort.KAPALUA, MAUI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKN Development along with its financial partner Garn Development is proud to announce the newest addition to our development portfolio: the Kapalua Central Resort.
The 40-acre site is nestled amongst 22,000 acres of pristine open space, miles of hiking trails, natural sanctuaries, and golden beaches at the foot of the West Maui mountains. The Resort will include 196 luxurious residences, neighborhood-oriented retail and restaurant space, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an elegant clubhouse. The Central Village will be the focal point of the resort, creating a sense of place that will attract residents and visitors alike.
With breathtaking ocean views, stunning residences, and world-class amenities, the Kapalua Central Resort, designed by Dunnigan Sprinkle Architects, will provide an exclusive haven for residents and visitors within the secluded splendor of Kapalua. The luxury residences present an unparalleled opportunity to call paradise home.
“We are excited to be a part of this pristine national treasure in Kapalua, and to accept the stewardship of delivering a once-in-a-lifetime project that celebrates the island’s natural beauty as well as its cultural history,” says Ebbie K. Nakhjavani, President and CEO of EKN Development.
The Kapalua Central Resort will provide an authentic experience beyond anything imagined for the contemporary traveler. The Resort draws on the local culture and climate for its design and quality techniques for its construction to create a unique, sustainable, and vibrant resort experience. The design will be inspired by a wide variety of cultural influences that pay homage to Hawaii’s history, diversity of people, and its location. The Resort will be an expression of indoor/outdoor living with a refined aesthetic, a use of rich materials, and elegant, simple structures.
In addition to access to the most beautiful beaches in Maui, residents and visitors can find adventure exploring lush landscapes, marine sanctuaries, ancient lava rivers, and explore the volcano. Kapalua’s world-renowned golf courses and annual Food & Wine festival provide sophisticated luxury in a spectacular setting.
Construction for the project is expected to begin Q2 2024.
EKN Development is a real estate development firm, specializing in premier hospitality, retail, mixed-use, and high-density residential developments. EKN is committed to producing the outstanding and visionary spaces of tomorrow that provide unparalleled experiences for residents, visitors, and guests alike. The firm differentiates itself in markets across the nation with profound local knowledge, bespoke experiences, and destination-making buildings. EKN currently has over 2,300 hotel keys in development, 350 multifamily residential units with associated restaurants and other amenities in development across the United States.
Garn Development is a diversified real estate development company specializing in land acquisition, planning, entitlement, design, construction and asset management of hospitality, multi-family, retail, industrial, and assisted living properties. Garn creates value for its partners and have a diverse income stream that is resilient to market cycles. Garn Development’s ample access to capital, investment discipline, and sound financial footing allow the firm to capitalize on long-term industry trends and short-term opportunities alike.
Dunnigan Sprinkle Architects was founded by Tom Sprinkle and Brendan Dunnigan on the belief that the command of Architecture at the highest levels can be brought to all projects regardless of size, program, or use. As former partners at one of the largest Architectural firms in the world, Dunnigan Sprinkle Architects bridge a global mindset and wealth of complex program experience with a boutique level of service and distinctive touch to create an offering that is rare in the world of Architecture.
Arya Nakhjavani
EKN Development Group
+1 949-315-0158
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other