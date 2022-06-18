Lillian Melendez Crowned Ms. USA World Universe

Lillian plans to continue to use the platform to advocate for breast cancer awareness and testing and pursue various charitable causes

UNITED STATES, June 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 28, 2022, Lillian Melendez was crowned Ms. USA World Universe. Her platform surrounds breast cancer awareness, prevention and support – an issue close to her heart. As the titleholder of the prestigious pageant, she plans to further develop her community service efforts.The Ms. USA World Universe Corporation (MUWU) is a global, inclusive organization that celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds and empowers them to realize their goals through experiences that create opportunities for success. The pageant's mission is to change the world through the platform, which Lillian plans to uphold during her reign."It is an honor to earn this title and be able to speak up for breast cancer research, early detection and mastectomies. I also want to bring more awareness on the effect breast cancer has on caregivers, as I don’t think we really commend them enough for their assistance to patients," said Lillian, while explaining the role she will play as the new Ms. USA World Universe.Lillian had a long journey from capturing the Ms. New Jersey title to winning the prestigious 2022 Ms. USA World Universe title. Along the way, she has served her community and local breast cancer centers. During the pandemic, she found creative ways to support others by advocating and interacting with patients and caretakers on social media, care baskets, speeches and fundraisers.Going into the Ms. USA World Universe pageant, Lillian wanted to grow and offer service to humanity in a bigger way. She acknowledges that the system has truly allowed her to have that opportunity. As a published author and educator, Lillian believes that by putting in the hard work helps achieve results, as this win was the result of a lot of practice, dedication and hard work. She believes it was her commitment to her goal of winning the crown that led her to achieving it.Fans can follow Lillian on Facebook and Instagram ###