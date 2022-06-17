Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,156 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault X2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 22B3001889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                             

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury            

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 at 0909 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6156 VT RT 7A – Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault – Title 13 V.S.A. 1023

 

ACCUSED: Aiden E.K. Peacock

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

VICTIM: Mary K. Morse

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

ACCUSED: Mary K. Morse

 

VICTIM: Aiden E.K. Peacock

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported citizen dispute at 6156 VT RT 7A in the Town of Arlington. It was reported that two individuals were yelling and screaming at each other. Further investigation revealed Aiden Peacock, 21, from Arlington, and Mary Morse, 37, from Arlington, had caused bodily injury to each other during a scuffle. Both parties were released with citations to answer the charge of Simple Assault at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault X2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.