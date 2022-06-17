Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault X2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B3001889
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 at 0909 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 6156 VT RT 7A – Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault – Title 13 V.S.A. 1023
ACCUSED: Aiden E.K. Peacock
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VICTIM: Mary K. Morse
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
ACCUSED: Mary K. Morse
VICTIM: Aiden E.K. Peacock
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported citizen dispute at 6156 VT RT 7A in the Town of Arlington. It was reported that two individuals were yelling and screaming at each other. Further investigation revealed Aiden Peacock, 21, from Arlington, and Mary Morse, 37, from Arlington, had caused bodily injury to each other during a scuffle. Both parties were released with citations to answer the charge of Simple Assault at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.