Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B3001889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 at 0909 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6156 VT RT 7A – Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault – Title 13 V.S.A. 1023

ACCUSED: Aiden E.K. Peacock

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VICTIM: Mary K. Morse

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

ACCUSED: Mary K. Morse

VICTIM: Aiden E.K. Peacock

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported citizen dispute at 6156 VT RT 7A in the Town of Arlington. It was reported that two individuals were yelling and screaming at each other. Further investigation revealed Aiden Peacock, 21, from Arlington, and Mary Morse, 37, from Arlington, had caused bodily injury to each other during a scuffle. Both parties were released with citations to answer the charge of Simple Assault at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.