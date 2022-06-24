Portabl proud to be the first startup ever to hire full-time real jobs in the Metaverse

Portabl, creator of the triple screen extension for laptops, is proud to be the first startup to hire for real full-time position jobs in the Metaverse.

BELGIUM, June 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portabl, a Belgium-based startup, and creators of the triple screen extension for laptops, is proud to be the first startup to hire for real full-time position jobs in the Metaverse.The Metaverse may not be established at the moment, but over the past year, the concept has received immense boosts from executives and creatives in the tech industry. The opportunities offered by the Metaverse are endless, especially in commerce. Technology company Wildbytes estimates that 70 percent of major brands will have a presence in the Metaverse in the next five years. However, the three visionary minds behind Portabl are not waiting. They are bringing the future to today."We are already living in a world that is becoming more and more virtual. Letters have become emails, stores have become e-shops, we've deserted travel agencies and book our flights from our couch, and we evaluate people based on their social network profiles before offering them a job interview or dating them. That’s without even mentioning the mass adoption of Cryptocurrency'', said cofounder Charlee Jeunehomme.Portabl's metaverse-based employment is set to match the virtual experiences that employees, have learned to anticipate from technology in their consumer lives. This is why the company is developing tomorrow's devices for tomorrow's world. And it all started with ''The Slide'', the world's first device that adds two slide-out extra monitors on any laptop, endorsed by 1000+ press articles worldwide and over 200 million views.According to co-founder, Laurent Wery: "Working in the Metaverse is just one more step, and we are proud to be pioneers and leading the way. The good news is that the more we evolve towards the virtual, the more it becomes inevitable to use the laptop as support. All these virtual worlds have one common physical interface: the screen".The Portabl triple screen extension for laptops was designed to basically add two slide-out monitors to any laptop on a single USB cable. Portabl made its world premiere during the CES of Las Vegas in January 2022. The company pre-sold over 10 million dollars' worth of their triple screens before the first product was even delivered."Our startup builds next-gen devices for laptop users in real life (IRL) and the Metaverse. It's a unique opportunity for us because we offer two additional monitors, on any laptop, on a single USB cable—an immersive experience like never before", said co-founder, Thomas Castro.Portabl's full-time position jobs in the Metaverse guarantee an average of 40 hours a week in the Metaverse. The company's ideal applicant is a natural-born commercial crypto enthusiast overflowing with creativity that loves customer contact and dreams of being a pioneer in new areas.All info and job application here : https://www.portabl.com/metaverse Presskit : https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0htev89lr4s4z9t/AACebE3_iCjSvAyoArx9MOJOa?dl=0 Contact : Charlee Jeunehomme - charlee@portabl.com