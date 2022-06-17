Forethought Advisors Newsletter Provides Insight Into Major Public Policy Issues Navigated By Public and Private Sectors

Lawrence "Larry" Parks Tim Simons

Newsletter shares perspectives, framing and insight on public policy objectives, detailing their impact on the private and public sectors

We believe it is critical for corporations, state and local governments and non-profit organizations to better understand the Washington environment.” — Lawrence Parks

WASHINGTON - Forethought Advisors, a group of seasoned Washington insiders, issued a newsletter that discusses the appropriate balance needed to fight inflation, looks at the Mid-Term elections, identifies financial services issues poised to break out of the shadows and offers a “Big Idea” to reward corporations for creating new social contracts with their employers.

“Our newsletters provide perspectives, framing and political insight as we interpret the direction and objectives of Congress and the Biden Administration for our wide range of clients,” said Lawrence Parks, the firm’s co-founder, who has a prominent background in financial services and decades of experience navigating Washington’s most powerful corridors.

“We believe it is critical for corporations, state and local governments and non-profit organizations to better understand the Washington environment so they can calculate the risks and advantages of their regulatory and legislative objectives,” said Parks, a former SVP at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and Chief Policy expert in the Commerce Department, who has also worked as a top aide on Capitol Hill.

Timothy Simons, also a co-founder, said their newsletters offer comprehensive analysis on policy issues that public and private sector leaders, as well as non-profit organizations, need to inform their decision-making. “We believe the best executive is an informed executive,” said Simons, who has a deep background in financial and operational compliance and has worked at FHLBank San Francisco, KPMG and Cable & Wireless in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America.

The current tissue of the newsletter includes:

 The Right and Wrong Ways to Battle Inflation

Lessons from America’s intermittent battles against rising inflation tell us that the most effective course towards improving long-term profitability for corporate America and enhancing quality of life for consumers lies with smart public policy at both the federal and local levels, including pro-business and pro-worker strategies. What the nation needs is a balanced approach to monetary policy that seeks to lower inflation but also prevent soaring unemployment and a retreating private sector that can limit future growth for the nation’s economy.

 The 2022 Midterm Elections: Which Policies (if any) Will Drive the Politics

Months away from voters casting ballots, it’s an open question how much public policy issues will be a driving force in electing a new Congress. Not long ago, domestic, and at certain times even foreign policy greatly influenced the outcome of congressional elections. In 1994, for instance, Republicans introduced its Contract with America, a new conservative policy doctrine, and the GOP derailed First Lady Hillary Clinton’s efforts to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system. The result was a pickup of eight Senate seats and 54 House seats, which gave Republicans control of Congress for the first time since 1952. Fast forward. Today, will Republicans even need a policy agenda to pick up seats?

 OUR BIG IDEA: Rewarding Corporations for Their Contributions towards a New Social Contract

For all his controversies, President Donald Trump understood that American families are enduring a crisis in their family economic security. For generations, the objective for government was to help families reach the middle-class and then put the next wave on a path to do even better. Union jobs created options for high school graduates, and even dropouts, to make a living wage and find a path on an upward trek towards middle-class. But so many things have changed. Technology has eliminated a number of jobs, replacing them with computers and digital solutions. Labor unions and their respectable pay grades and benefits have been radically altered.

 A New Round of Financial Services Issues Breaking out of the Shadows

It’s an election year, with a divided Congress and an administration that has already pumped trillions of federal dollars into the economy. Historically, that’s the formula for lots of rhetoric and not must more action. But could 2022 be different? War rages in the Ukraine as daily visuals of apartment buildings, schools, malls and other aspects of an eastern European society are destroyed, and men, women and children are brutally killed in the Russian onslaught. President Biden, his foreign policy and defense teams, as well as Capitol Hill lawmakers, navigate pathways to support the Ukrainians without riling Russian President Vladimir Putin to the point that it sparks a broader confrontation that could lead to World War III. At home, the federal government steadfastly tries to set a course that can protect Americans from any new waves of COVID-19, while the country returns to its normal social and work patterns.

Within government complexes, workers adjust to reappearing in offices after months of performing their jobs from home because of the pandemic. But lurking in the background are important issues that must be resolved for banking institutions and consumers to prosper.

In future newsletters, Forethought Advisors will continue offering insights on the fight against inflation, as well as other issues, and how the private sector can increase revenue, while workers receive sustainable wages.

In future newsletters, Forethought Advisors will continue offering insights on the fight against inflation, as well as other issues, and how the private sector can increase revenue, while workers receive sustainable wages.

For more information about Forethought Advisors visit https://www.forethoughtadvisorsllc.com/

