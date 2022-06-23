Dravet Syndrome Foundation Launches New Website
Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF), the largest non-governmental funder of Dravet syndrome-specific research, is proud to announce a new website launch today.
Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF), the largest non-governmental funder of Dravet syndrome-specific research, is proud to announce a new website launch today, following the unveiling of its new logo on June 1st.
Dravet syndrome is a rare form of intractable epilepsy that begins in infancy and significantly impacts individuals throughout their lifetime with symptoms including seizures, developmental delay, sleep difficulties, and behavioral issues. Dravet syndrome has an estimated incidence of 1:15,700 individuals, 80% of whom have a mutation in their SCN1A gene. Current treatment options are limited, and the constant care required for someone suffering from Dravet syndrome can severely impact the patient’s and the family’s quality of life.
The new site is available at www.dravetfoundation.org, and offers a clean, modern design, easy navigation, and helpful tools and resources.Visitors to the new site can stay informed with all of the latest information on Dravet syndrome, ranging from family resources, research updates, clinical trial opportunities, best care practices, and more.
The goal of the new website is to provide visitors with an easier way to learn about DSF’s services and programs and to be the most comprehensive source of information on Dravet syndrome for families, clinicians, researchers, and other community stakeholders.The site will be regularly updated with content offering helpful information on daily care management, best treatment practices, research updates, clinical trial opportunities, and educational resources for patient families as well as health care professionals.
Veronica Hood, PhD, DSF Scientific Director stated, “DSF has long been a trusted source for accurate, up-to-date information related to Dravet syndrome. The new website delivers that information in a more accessible format that recenters users to the role of DSF as a leader in promoting scientific advancement, convening stakeholders, and supporting those living with Dravet syndrome.”
Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new and improved features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site for the information they need. Among the new features are ADA accessibility, website translation capabilities, an updated physician and comprehensive care center directories, caregiver & hcp resource pages, educational video directory and a consolidated news page.
“The rebrand and launch of the new website represents our growth and reflects how our organization has grown and evolved in recent years,” said DSF Executive Director, Mary Anne Meskis.”We are thrilled to launch the new website and strongly feel it will serve as a useful, informative portal for our entire community.”
DSF thanks RGD Consulting Services who designed the new website, as well as the DSF staff who developed the site content. The new website costs were supported by educational grants from Biocodex, Eisai, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Zogenix, now a part of UCB.
About Dravet Syndrome Foundation
Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $5.6M in research grant awards and over $196K in patient assistance. For more information, visit: www.dravetfoundation.org.
About RGD Consulting Services:
RGD Consulting Services specializes in IT strategy, consulting and website management. They serve clients globally with a focus on the US and Europe. They offer a full range of services to guide companies in the right direction including business analytics, CRM setup & management, website management & design, e-commerce & digital marketing. From small businesses to nonprofits, they design, build and support websites for clients who want to make a positive impact within the communities that they serve. For more information, visit: www.rgdconsultingservicesinc.com
