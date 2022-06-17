Submit Release
Exploring ways to stop discrimination, harassment and hatred



17 June 2022

Elise Archer, Attorney-General
Minister for Justice

As Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, I am pleased to support a community conversation about new ways to stop discrimination, harassment and hatred, facilitated by Equal Opportunity Tasmania (EOT).

The Forum - 'Silos enable discrimination to thrive’ - will bring together close to 80 Tasmanians from diverse backgrounds to explore the opportunities to collaborate and collectively work towards ending discrimination and creating positive change.

As well as sharing stories of lived experience of discrimination and harassment, the aim of the forum is to inspire a shared vision and path towards a more equal and inclusive Tasmania.

Our Government is committed to creating a confident and inclusive community where all people are treated fairly, with respect and have access to equal opportunities to live their best life.

The event will be held at Parliament House on Thursday, 23 June 2022, and I look forward to hosting and welcoming all attendees, and hearing more about the outcomes and recommendations arising from the Forum.

Anyone who is looking for information about discrimination can contact EOT on 1300 305 062, via text on 0409 401 083 or email office@equalopportunity.tas.gov.au.

