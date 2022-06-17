Submit Release
New director for Private Forests Tasmania



17 June 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for Resources

Tasmania’s forestry industry continues to grow in strength and Tasmanians should be proud of our world-leading and sustainably managed forestry sector.

Australia faces a timber shortage and our private forestry sector will play a major role in supporting the building and construction industry.

Global demand for timber is expected to double in the next 30 years and the private sector will be crucial to any success with nearly 75 per cent of forest products coming from the private sector.

Private Forests Tasmania (PFT) actively promotes the private forests sector and helps shape its sustainable growth. Funding is also provided by private forest service levies.

I am pleased to announce that, as of this month, PFT will welcome a new director, Dr Joanna Jones.

Dr Jones is a senior consultant with Pinion Advisory and, with her husband, runs a family-owned dairy farm in the Derwent Valley.

We welcome Dr Jones to the PFT Board where her skills in project management, farm-focused agricultural research and development and communications will be extremely valuable.

I thank outgoing member and Deputy Chair Mr Andrew Morgan for his service and valuable contribution.

New director for Private Forests Tasmania

