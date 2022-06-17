More Police on Tasmania's streets

17 June 2022

Jacquie Petrusma, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management



Tasmania Police numbers have again been bolstered with 24 new constables sworn in at the Police Academy today, as part of the Tasmanian Liberal Government’s plan to keep Tasmanians safe.

These 9 women and 15 men have completed 31 weeks of intensive training including road policing, scenario-based training, investigations and operational skills.

Importantly, our new constables will be stationed around the State, with two heading to the Devonport Station, two to Bellerive, four to Burnie, five to Hobart, four to Bridgwater and seven to Launceston.

The Tasmanian Liberal Government has been rebuilding police numbers since coming to Government, through recruiting 329 additional police officers, which is a 31 per cent increase to ensure that Tasmanians continue to remain safe.

A career with Tasmania Police is highly rewarding, with officers highly regarded and respected within our community for the invaluable and life-changing work they undertake.

Congratulations to our graduating officers and I wish them all the best for their career with Tasmania Police.

For anyone considering policing as a career, please go to the Tasmania Police Recruiting website for further details - https://recruitment.police.tas.gov.au/

