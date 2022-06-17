Waste and Resource Recovery Board appointed

17 June 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for the Environment



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is delivering on our plan to grow the circular economy, divert waste from landfill, and invest in the resource recovery and recycling sectors.

Today, I am pleased to announce the members and chairperson appointed to the inaugural Waste and Resource Recovery Board.

Established under the Waste and Resource Recovery Act 2022 (the Act), the Board will play an important role in advising the Government on the direction for waste management, resource recovery, and the Circular Economy in Tasmania.

The Board’s roles will include preparation of the waste strategy, to promote and support resource recovery activities across the State, promote market and local infrastructure development, oversee the use of landfill levy funds, and administer several assistance programs as specified in the Act.

Congratulations to:

Pam Allan (Chairperson)

Glenn Doyle (LGAT Nomination)

Allison Clark

Matthew Greski

Tony Ferrier

Helen Millicer

The appointed Board members have been selected based on their high level of suitability for the role in accordance with the criteria in the Act.

I would also like to thank the outgoing members of the Waste and Resource Recovery Ministerial Advisory Group, who have provided important advice during the development of the Waste and Resource Recovery Act 2022, as well a number of other initiatives our Government is progressing aimed at growing our circular economy.

The implementation of the Waste and Resource Recovery Act 2022 and the establishment of the Board delivers on our Government’s commitment to introduce a landfill levy to encourage the diversion of waste from landfill and to drive investment in the Circular Economy.

Coming into effect on July 1, the landfill levy will deliver important community benefits through a decline in landfill disposal of about 210,000 tonnes per annum by 2030-31, as well as creating up to 130 new full-time ongoing jobs in the waste and resource recovery sector once the maximum levy rate is reached.

For more information, visit: nre.tas.gov.au/environmental-management/waste-and-resource-recovery-act/tasmanian-waste-and-resource-recovery-board

