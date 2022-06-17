Chicagoland Credit Union CEO Wins National “CU Hero Of the Year” Award
Get involved in everything and anything you can. I’ve learned from folks who’ve been on the job for one year and from those who’ve been around for 50 years.”MORTON GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Ann Pusateri, CEO of Morton Grove, IL-based Partnership Financial Credit Union, has been awarded the Credit Union Hero of the Year for her commitment to community service, financial education, and career mentoring programs. She was selected via an online poll by the readers of Credit Union Magazine, sponsored by Symitar. Qualified individuals are unsung heroes, going above and beyond to promote credit union philosophy. The hero exhibits a firm belief and dedication to credit union principles, making a difference in their community, and in Ms. Pusateri’s case, embracing the power of partnerships.
— Mary Ann Pusateri, CEO of PFCU
One partnership that she and other area credit union CEOs formed was a networking group. When three of her peers wanted to retire, they feared it would lead to their credit unions being merged out of existence. Because of this, Ms. Pusateri suggested partnering rather than merging. The four CEOs selected the best that each credit union had to offer and combined them into one new credit union, Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU), founded in 2014.
Ms. Pusateri has initiated other partnerships, including a women’s leadership golf group that also raises money for various charities. The meetings include golf lessons, a team scramble, and an educational presentation. “The idea was to empower women to network…it’s a chance to learn something new. You have so many more opportunities by doing that.” That’s why she advises leaders to meet peers and “get involved in everything and anything you can. I’ve learned from folks who’ve been on the job for one year and from those who’ve been around for 50 years.”
There is a long-time partnership that has not changed in her 33 years in the industry—the partnership with her members. Her focus has always been on member service. “Our slogan, Our Most Important Partner Is You, means that our members are our priority. We’ve received a lot of member compliments about our staff on how they go the extra mile. It brings me great joy to know that our team lives and breathes the battle cry—Our Most Important Partner Is You.”
PFCU has made many partnerships with Ms. Pusateri at the helm, including sponsoring and supporting local charities and community events. She and her team are always ready to volunteer when there is a need. For example, when the war in Ukraine started, PFCU partnered with Meest-Karpaty and The Selfreliance Foundation to collect funds and donate supplies to the efforts in Ukraine.
PFCU is a member-owned financial institution that is open to the community with offices in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Glenview, Morton Grove, and River Grove at Triton College. With origins dating back to 1941, PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with its account holders while delivering the best possible financial products and services. Learn more about Partnership Financial Credit Union at www.mypfcu.org.
