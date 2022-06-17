Jessica Lynn announces her return to the road with the "Lone Rider" Tour.
Talented vocalist, multi-instrumental, and multi-media superstar Jessica Lynn returns to the stage.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of the pandemic, Jessica Lynn is set to bring her triumphant energy and strong vocals back to the stage. Sponsored by Kiesel Custom Guitars, the new tour will kick off in Augusta, New Jersey, on June 25th, stopping at cities across the country, all the way from New York to Sturgis, before wrapping up in Pawling, New York, at Daryl's House on October 29th.
On previous tours, Jessica has shared the stage with iconic musicians such as Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Loretta Lynn, ZZ Top, Richard Marx, Lonestar, Montgomery Gentry, and others. The "Lone Rider" tour will highlight Jessica's high-energy stage presence and vibrant voice, while showcasing her abilities on various instruments such as piano, guitar, harmonica, and drums, traversing a set list of hits new and old sure to leave fans craving an encore.
During the pandemic, Jessica began broadcasting weekly “living room” concerts online, resulting in them charting every week on Pollstar's livestream chart, breaking the Top 10 regularly in all livestreams globally. In addition, she was named a Top 40 Livestreamer of 2020 and a Top 25 Livestreamer of 2021 by the ticket-reporting industry giant.
After teasing about the upcoming tour on her social platforms, Jessica is ready to use the stage as a catalyst to connect with her fans and celebrate the return of global live performances. Tickets for the concerts are on sale to the general public now. To learn about Jessica Lynn and her tour "Lone Rider," visit her website.
Fans can catch a glimpse of previous performances on Youtube here.
About Jessica Lynn
Jessica Lynn is quickly becoming a household name. Her signature and undefined sound reveal her authenticity and raw talent. The stage is where she feels most at home, and this summer and fall, she is set to capture the hearts and souls of concertgoers.
2022 "Lone Rider" Tour Dates
Saturday, June 25th @ 2:00 pm at Rock Ribs & Ridges at The Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ
Wednesday, July 13th @ 8:30 pm at Fenders in Westerville, OH
Thursday, July 14th @ 7:00 pm at Sweetwater Performance Theatre in Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne, IN
Friday, July 15th @ 9:00 pm at Old Republic in Elgin, IL
Saturday, July 16th @ 4:30 pm at The Rathskeller in Indianapolis, IN
Monday, July 18th @ 8:00 pm at The Moon & Stars Stage in Washington in Burlington, IA
Wednesday, July 20th @ 7:00 pm at The Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake, IA
Friday, July 22nd @ 9:00 pm at Miss Kitty's Country in Clive, IA
Saturday, July 23rd @ 8:00 pm at Riverside Casino in Riverside, IA
Friday, July 29th @ 7:00 pm at Kickstands in Sturgis, SD
Saturday, July 30th @ 8:00 pm at Iron Phnx in Rapid City, SD
Thursday, August 4th @ 7:00 pm at Sunshine Studios Live in Colorado Springs, CO
Friday, August 5th @ 8:00 pm at The Roxy Theatre in Denver, CO
Saturday, August 6th @ 7:00 pm at The Crested Butte Music Festival in Crested Butte, Colorado
Saturday, August 13th @ 7:00 pm at Rock the Lighthouse with The Wallflowers in Montauk, NY
Saturday, August 27th @ 7:00 pm at The Cutting Room in New York, NY
Saturday, October 29th @ 8:00 pm at Daryl's House in Pawling, NY
