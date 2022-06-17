DriveItAway Holdings, Inc (OTC: CLCN) Rolls Out More Polestar 2 EVs

John F. Possumato and Kevin Leach with Polestar 2

New Consumer Use Cases for First-of-its-kind, no commitment “try it before you buy it” subscription to ownership program with Polestar 2

Many folks are waiting a long time for new ordered vehicles to arrive – our Polestar offering is a great turnkey alternative to drive while you wait, with a purchase option if you get tired of waiting” — John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO, DriveItAway Holdings Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway”) (OTCB: CLCN), the industry leader in automotive dealer new mobility platforms with its revolutionary subscription to purchase technology, founded by serial auto retail entrepreneur John F. Possumato, continues to roll out its unique electric vehicle subscription to ownership program with the Polestar 2, with new use cases literally emerging every day, as many individuals adapt to the new reality of new vehicle inventory shortages.

“We have a unique, turnkey subscription program, that in these unprecedented times seems to be fulfilling the needs of many people as the new vehicle shortage continues,” says John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway, “many folks are waiting a long time for new ordered vehicles to arrive – our Polestar offering is a great turnkey alternative to drive while you wait, with a purchase option if you get tired of waiting. It’s an immediate way to have a luxury EV vehicle delivered to your door, with no worries, as insurance, maintenance and service are all included, and if you choose to buy, a portion of they money paid in goes towards purchase.”

The DriveItAway program provides new EV manufacturers and legacy OEMs a new distribution channel for their vehicles, as it provides an “infinite test drive” to full range of consumers, from entry level to luxury buyers, to satisfy a market that is "EV curious" but does not want to make an immediate commitment to purchase. The driver has the right, but not the obligation, to buy the vehicle he or she is driving, with money paid in given back as a bonus coupon towards the purchase.

User Experiences – Waiting for an New Ordered Vehicle Today Just Takes Too Long…

“My previous car was stolen, and I’ve had a new luxury vehicle on order now for over a month, with no delivery date in site,” says Kevin Leach, a new DriveItAway Polestar 2 client, “realistically, I’ll probably be waiting through the end of the year or longer, and I also did want to try out a new luxury EV from an emerging manufacturer, as the Polestar was on my short list of new vehicles to shop. With the DriveItAway subscription to ownership program, I get the best of everything, a new Polestar 2 delivered to my door, today, with the option to purchase at any time if I like it and want to stop waiting for my car on order, and, as a good portion of the subscription money I pay in comes back to me in a reduction off the purchase price should I chose to buy, I really can’t lose either way.”

DriveItAway Subscription with Optional Purchase, the Program for US EV Adoption

DriveItAway’s EV subscription program, is now starting in the greater Philadelphia/New Jersey area with the Polestar 2, but will soon offer a full range of EVs, including Chevrolet Bolt/Bolt EUVs, Nissan Leafs and even Ford Escape Plug In Hybrids, throughout the United States. DriveItAway’s unique ‘EVs for Everyone’ program is the perfect “vehicle” to reduce the barriers to EV adoption for all drivers, perfect for people who are interested in an EV, but are put off by the higher initial cost as compared to a gas vehicle or are concerned about suitability and range anxiety.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway is the first national dealer focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription program. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new Electric Vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative. For further information, please see www.driveitaway.com.

