DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. Partners with InsurTech DigiSure in its ‘EVs for Everyone’ Mission

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway”) (OTC Markets: “DWAY”), an industry leader in automotive dealer new mobility platforms with its unique subscription-to-purchase technology, is excited to announce its partnership with DigiSure, the only Protection-as-a-Service platform providing screening, insurance management and claims handling.

The DriveItAway platform was created for car dealers to enable all consumers, regardless of credit score or cash down payment, to drive and buy a vehicle tailored to the individual’s choice. By design, it solves two of the biggest impediments for all buyers of EVs, namely, the higher upfront cost which is spread out while driving on a DriveItAway subscription, and the question of suitability or range anxiety. The DriveItAway program allows for an unlimited “test drive” with the option to purchase available at any time with money paid in going towards the purchase price. The partnership gives DriveItAway the confidence to add subscribers without increasing the risk of theft or other losses. DigiSure’s comprehensive screening process checks for identity & fraud, criminal history, insurance risk, and a subscriber’s ability to meet their financial commitments.

“With DriveItAway, ‘EVs for Everyone’ is not just jargon, it’s our company mission. DigiSure’s comprehensive digital screening platform will broaden the immediate onboarding of subscribers, looking beyond credit score or availability of down payment,” says John F. Possumato, Founder and CEO of DriveItAway.“DigiSure screening is a foundational part of growing a safe platform that connects interested drivers with inventory at dealerships to increase EV access and ownership to an underserved but deserving market.”

“We are proud to help DriveItAway proactively manage their risk as they expand their dealer partnerships and locations,” said Mike Shim, CEO of DigiSure. “Our screening process allows them to meet consumer demand for EV inventory from dealers while ensuring that interested borrowers have already been screened and can use their recent and relevant driving and payment history to access lenders.”

DigiSure partners with innovators in the mobility, home rental, and shared economy who are reinventing the way consumers have access to vehicles and short-term housing by providing turnkey solutions for screening, underwriting, insurance, and claims. This is the third company to work with DigiSure on EV subscriptions and rentals.

About DriveItAway Holdings. Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new Electric Vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative. For further information, please see www.driveitaway.com.

About DigiSure

DigiSure is the only Protection-as-a-Service company that provides a complete solution from screening to insurance management and claims handling for mobility, short-term rental, and sharing platforms. Founded in 2018 by engineers, insurance experts, and mobility veterans, DigiSure acts as your own data-driven insurance team. DigiSure empowers partners, large and small, to get the most from their insurance programs to grow revenue, reduce cost, and provide a better experience for their customers. For more information, visit www.digisure.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

