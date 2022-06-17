Excite Medical Impresses Field with DRX9000, an Advanced Spinal Decompression Machine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Excite Medical recently displayed their groundbreaking spinal decompression machine at the Orlando Parker Seminar in Kissimmee, FL.
Among dozens of products, the DRX9000® spinal decompression machine impressed healthcare and chiropractic professionals with its ability to alleviate chronic back and neck pain while simultaneously improving the wellbeing of patients.
Excite was one of many vendors and speakers at this year’s conference, held at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center Orlando. Numerous innovators presented the most innovative technologies and services currently available in the chiropractic industry. Professionals attending the event saw how the DRX9000® can change lives and alleviate chronic back and neck pain.
Excite Medical President and CEO Saleem Musallam personally attended the conference. “I am proud to support the chiropractic community and enjoyed meeting with Parker Students and Alumni to share ideas about the future of spinal decompression,” he said.
“Participating in seminars like Parker are critical to keeping a pulse on the industry as a whole, and is crucial for teaching the next generation of chiropractors about the most advanced non-surgical treatment to back pain.”
About the DRX9000®
The DRX9000® non-surgical spinal decompression machine is the current standard in the spinal decompression field. This highly-advanced technology provides successful treatment for patients suffering from chronic low back pain, sciatica, and other debilitating symptoms caused by various issues such as herniated or bulging discs.
It has already helped hundreds of thousands of patients avoid spinal surgery, and is currently used in more than 1,000 hospitals and clinics worldwide.
Excite Medical continues to support the chiropractic community by providing the most advanced alternative to surgery for herniated discs, bulging discs, and degenerative disc disease.
About Excite Medical
Excite Medical is a global leader in the spinal decompression field. Its flagship product, the DRX9000®, is currently used in more than 1,000 hospitals and clinics around the world and has already helped hundreds of thousands of patients avoid spinal surgery.
The group is led by Saleem Musallam, a University of South Florida alum who is currently a post-graduate student at John Hopkins University. With Musallam’s guidance, Excite Medical is determined to make a global impact by reducing the number of unnecessary spine surgeries.
For further information on the DRX9000® or Excite Medical, please visit www.excitemedical.com
Excite Medical
