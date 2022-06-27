Join KaraStar 2.0, Not Only for Fun
Join KaraStar 2.0, Not Only for Fun

NY, USA, June 27, 2022 -- A Light Illuminating the Bleak Market
Although the overall picture of the global cryptocurrency market isn’t promising enough, KaraStar, the newly emerging Play & Earn Metaverse game on GameFi 2.0-based ecosystem, breaks through all kinds of obstacles and rises above all others, which not only illuminates its own path, providing enlightenment for the development of the industry, but also puts forward new direction for investment.
Evolving from “play to earn” to “play and earn”, KaraStar provides enjoyment and community as well as revenues that could attract players. When engaging themselves in the game, users can attain immersive gaming experience as KaraStar not only focuses on the construction of different gameplay but also the introduction of the guild system. In the meantime, real values are offered to users with relatively low entry threshold and the guarantee of investment return. Sure enough, the game would attract more players with all these benefits and the reduced entry threshold.
The Combination of Playability and Money Making
In terms of its “play” part, the Land Mode, characterized by World Boss, Guild Mode and Guild-battle Mode, and also serves as the core of the gameplay, should never be ignored. The powerful mechanism of mutual plunder enables players to freely plunder benefits of others’ land, which is in turn conducive to the construction of the game ecology and the improvement of Kara’s capability. With regard to the guild system, it encourages interaction among users as both high input users as well as low and medium input users can contribute to the growth of the guilt and share the profit of it. Moreover, with the demand of old users for new users in the guild system, the threshold of entering has been lowered.
When it comes to the “earn” part, KaraStar has always insisted on optimizing the economic model and attaching great importance to the money-making aspect, with its continuous focus on the value provided by crypto assets and the launching of the 100% return mystery box campaign. The value of the crypto assets includes tangible one and intangible one, both of which serve as essential medium for retaining users. Accompanied by intangible assets like the cultural, aesthetic and social benefits, the earning potential of the crypto assets could be maximized, thus driving up the market value of these items. Besides, the 100% return mystery box campaign is currently ushering in attention and enthusiasm of users, as this unprecedented event provides novice with opportunities to buy 3 Kara boxes using 15 Kara, and promises 100% rebate within 28 days. Thus, KaraStar has become the first project party to guarantee that the ROI of buying mystery boxes within 28 days would not be lower than 1.
The Foreseeable Bright Future of KaraStar
The bright future of KaraStar would certainly live up to our expectations, as it has always committed itself to the long-term ism and the construction of the perfect game ecology. With its diversity and the popularity among common users as well as international media, there’s no denying that KaraStar would win the bright future of the cryptocurrency market.
Join KaraStar, not only for the fun provided by the gameplay itself, but also for its real value to users. The attractive entry threshold and varieties of events have already served as Doraemon’s pocket, enabling all the users to realize their dream in the fantastic process of “play and earn”!
