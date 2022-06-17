Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the refractive surgery devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $0.13 billion in 2021 to $0.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The global refractive surgery devices market size is expected to grow to $0.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. A significant driving factor for the refractive surgery devices and equipment market growth is an increase in the geriatric population worldwide with eye disorders.

The refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of refractive surgery devices. The refractive surgery devices are used to improve or correct refractive errors such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), presbyopia, or astigmatism.

Global Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment Market Trends

The focus areas for many companies in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market has shifted towards increasing technological advancements in the field of refractive surgery. Advanced technologies used for correcting refractive errors expand the scale of the treatment, reduce the time and labor costs. The new corneal refractive surgical techniques such as femtosecond corneal surgery technique, pseudophakic intraocular lenses, intraocular rings and segments, and corneal stiffening techniques such as collagen crosslinking may impact the market significantly.

Global Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global refractive surgery devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Microkeratome, Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, YAG Lasers

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Ophthalmology Clinics

By Application: Astigmatism, Near-Sightedness, Far-Sightedness

By Geography: The global refractive surgery devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alcon, J & J, Zeiss, Bausch, and Lomb (Valeant), Ziemer Ophthalmic, Nidek, STAAR, Avedro, Lensar, and iVIS Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

