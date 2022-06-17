U.S. Biochar Market Trends and Dynamic Demand by 2031

U.S. Biochar Market

U.S. Biochar Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 9.49 Mn by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period 2021 - 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the U.S. biochar market. In terms of revenue, the U.S. biochar market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in its report on the U.S. biochar market.

The U.S. biochar market is broadly affected by several factors, including increase in usage of biochar in various applications such as gardening, agriculture (large farms), and household. Increase in production and demand for biochar in agriculture applications is expected to be the primary driver for the U.S. biochar market.

Various Benefits Offered by Biochar to Drive Market in U.S.

The utilization of biochar in offsetting carbon emissions, from natural and industrial processes, through carbon sequestration is one of the major factors that is encouraging the use of biochar in the U.S. Currently, the adoption of biochar in the agricultural sector is in its developmental stage; however, the agricultural sector is expected to exhibit consistent demand for biochar due to worthwhile gains. This will help the biochar market in the U.S. to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

Biochar has usability for increased agricultural output due to its properties such as enhancement of soil quality, nutrient retention ability, fertility, and increase in soil biodiversity. Some other benefits of biochar products are maintenance of the pH balance of the soil and generation of healthy humus. The success of the biochar market in the U.S. is largely dependent on research initiatives that are carried out in order to establish biochar as a primary gardening agricultural product with proven benefits. In this regard, manufacturers are providing biochar in its purest form and engineered biochar mixes specially made for the requirement of small farms and gardens. In the U.S., farmers and gardeners that manufacture biochar for their own use constitute the second set of manufacturers.

Thus, in order to raise awareness about the benefits of biochar, industry talks and promotional campaigns are being organized, with active participation of scientists, product manufacturers, farmers, industry stakeholders, and suppliers, which will be beneficial for the growth of the biochar market in the U.S.

For biochar to receive approval to be used for commercial purposes, standards and certifications are in place, such as the European Biochar Certificate, Biochar Risk Assessment Framework (BARF), IBI Biochar Standards, and IBI Biochar certification, each of which is framed according to governmental mandates in the respective region.

Need for Research Activities to Fuel Adoption of Biochar in U.S.

Most of the biochar applications (wastewater treatment and energy production) are still unexplored. Thus, raising finance to carry out biochar projects is one of the major restraints for the biochar market in the U.S. The growth of the U.S. biochar market largely depends on research activities directed toward establishing biochar as a prime product with proven benefits. The location of pyrolysis facilities would continue to be an important factor in the development of the biochar industry in the U.S. The location of such facilities in or near to the vicinity of feedstock producing areas or demand centers would help in reducing the cost of production for biochar. The expected introduction of energy credits on use and manufacturing of biochar would further boost the U.S. biochar market in the near future.

Major Players in U.S. Biochar Market

The U.S. biochar market is consolidated, with the presence of key players. Prominent players operating in the U.S. biochar market include Agri-Tech Producers LLC, Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc. The Biochar Company, Biochar Supreme LLC, and Full Circle Biochar.

U.S. Biochar Market: Segmentation

U.S. Biochar Market, by Application

Gardening

Agriculture (Large Farms)

Household

U.S. Biochar Market, by Country

U.S.

