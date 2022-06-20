Sveaverken Introduced F100 Auto Steer System--Affordable Precision Ag for Every Farmer
Sveaverken, a Swedish brand founded in 1911, launched F100 Auto Steer System in May, 2022, aiming to improve farmers’ productivity and reduce input costs.KATRINEHOLM, SWEDEN, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision farming has been gaining momentum these years and is expected to reach $9.4 billion in market size in 2024. However, for farmers who want to upgrade their equipment for precision ag but have limited budgets, it is still a huge investment. To make precision farming more accessible, Sveaverken, a Swedish brand founded in 1911, launches F100 Auto Steer System in May, 2022, aiming to improve farmers’ productivity and reduce input costs at the same time.
“Here in Serbia, the price of urea N 46% was somewhere between €400 and €450 per ton in 2019 and 2020. Then it started to climb in the second half of 2021. As of May, 2022, it’s fluctuating between €800 and €900. For high-quality diesel, it used to cost me €1.3 per liter, but it’s now €1.75,” says Slobodan, a Serbian farmer who farms a mix of sunflowers, corn, wheat, barley and more on his 300ha farmland.
With the disrupted supply chain, production input costs hit their all-time highs and have farmers frustrated across the globe. But the inflation is probably good timing for farmers to switch to precision farming as it avoids skips and overlaps, enables them to plow, sow, plant, and fertilize with minimum waste, and decreases input costs at the end of the day.
“But when we looked at the precision farming sector, we were not impressed as products in this niche were too expensive for farmers to even think about having," says Duncan, product manager of Sveaverken F100 Auto Steer System.
"With the pricing of an SBAS-based system, whose accuracy is way off, they can now get F100 that comes with 2.5cm accuracy," adds Duncan. "When designing, we think about farmers who are ready to tap precision farming for the first time but have a limited budget. For this product, we add curve and straight-line modes that most farmers would find useful. It also features terrain compensation, which enables tractors to deliver accuracy on pitches and rolls."
With "precision farming for every farmer" in mind, the R&D team simplified the product profile with an electric steering wheel, a module packed with antennas, and a 10'1 touch screen that displays and controls tasks in a 3D fashion.
"It takes a first-timer 30 minutes to install following a tutorial video, so it's friendly even to farmers who are not tech-savvy," explains Duncan. "We added area metering that measures the worked area and its percentage against the entire field, so they are able to figure out the remaining hours and plan their day."
For farmers who have multiple tractors and want all of them to be autosteered, Guidance Line Synchronization syncs data across devices so tractors can work together seamlessly and boost efficiency hands down.
"With the inflation here to stay and advocacy for higher productivity gaining traction, farmers can benefit from tractor autosteer economically. The inflation is out of our control, but precision farming is part of the solution worth farmer's trial," adds Duncan.
About Sveaverken
Sveaverken is a Swedish company committed to animal husbandry and farming since 1911. It's the company's belief that automation and precision technologies will benefit not only the animals but also the farmers.
