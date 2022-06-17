Real Housewives of Dubai Star Lesa Milan Hall’s New Ready-To-Wear Line Crashes Designers Website After Hit Series Debut

Screenshot of "Real Housewives of Dubai" Breakout Star Lesa Milan Hall's Mina Roe website crashing twice as fashionistas and fans alike eagerly tried purchasing items from the new line “Real Housewives of Dubai” Breakout Star Lesa Milan Hall takes the stage following Mina Roe's phenomenal Spring Summer 2022 Fashion Show in Dubai Collection highlights from “Real Housewives of Dubai” Breakout Star Lesa Milan Hall’s Mina Roe Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Following this weeks new episode of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Dubai,” 20,000+ people rushed to MINAROE.COM, crashing Lesa’s website twice.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashionistas and fans alike eagerly tried purchasing items from the Real Housewives of Dubai Star Lesa Milan Hall’s New Ready-To-Wear Line, leading to crashing the designers website twice after the hit series debut Already having dressed some of the biggest celebrities around the world including Beyonce, Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian, and Jen Lilley to name a few, Lesa truly stands out as the entrepreneur, lady boss and breakout star of Bravo’s most lavish franchise yet.

For the last 5 years Mina Roe has been the leading brand in maternity fashion, showcasing cutting-edge designs throughout the Gulf and other parts of the world for expectant moms. Mina Roe was founded by Lesa Milan Hall, celebrity fashion designer and mother of 3 boys who has lived in Dubai for almost a decade. The brand’s pivotal role in the fashion industry and their success in providing clothing for every stage of motherhood has lead Mina Roe to expand into the non-maternity ready to wear segment. Celebrities from Beyonce to Jen Lilley have been spotted wearing Mina Roe and demand has been growing from customers to offer non-maternity clothes with the same bold looks that the luxury brand has become known for.

The inspiration behind the new collection came from new mothers who are at that in-between stage who no longer need maternity wear, but still cannot fit into their pre-pregnancy jeans. Mina Roe wants to help women feel confident with their new curves, protect their mental health and eliminate the need to “snap back” post pregnancy. This new collection will feature both in-house designs as well as pieces designed by other creatives – all made with great quality materials that are eye-catching and flattering to all body types. The majority of Mina Roe’s products are made in Dubai and the brand consciously supports female led businesses (from their manufacturers to their photographers), providing jobs in the region and illuminating local talent. Mina Roe is committed to sustainability and places focus on quality fashion that is not at the cost of the planet.

As the eleventh city in the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire's Playground,” The newest housewives include Lesa Mila Hall, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Mandani and Caroline Stanbury. Please use the following link to view trailer for the new series. Real Housewives of Dubai Trailer.

Lesa Milan Hall is a successful fashion designer, entrepreneur and former Miss Jamaica. She is the founder and chief designer of luxury maternity fashion brand Mina Roe - which has been worn and loved by some of todays top celebrities. A proud and devoted wife and mother, Lesa is married to millionaire financier and real estate developer, Richard Hall. Together they share three children: Maximilian, Sebastian and Kristian. No stranger to reality television, Lesa got her start during the now iconic reality series BET’s “College Hill,” which told stories and followed the lives of students at historically black colleges from 2004-2009. Lesa was born on the beautiful island of Jamaica, raised in the vibrant city of Miami and is currently living out her dreams in Dubai with her family.

Mina Roe Spring Summer 2022 Fashion Show