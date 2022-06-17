Submit Release
Celebrate Father's Day with Himiway this weekend

Members will get a chance to enjoy a $150 discount off a Himiway E-Bike this Father's Day

EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Father’s Day, the e-Bike company, Himiway is offering the best E-bikes sales with a $150 discount on its range of bikes, excluding the Cobra and Cobra Pro. This is Himiway’s way of giving back to its community of fathers and bikers as the world celebrates this special day. Starting from June 10 and spanning all through to June 19, bikers can get this discount on Himiway’s E-bike range with a discount code available on their website.

Over the years, Himiway has thrilled its customers with every new product released into the market. These products include the Zebra Premium All Terrain, Cruiser Electric Fat Bike, Escape Pro, and Cobra Electric Mountain Bike among others. Every Himiway E-Bike is designed with unique features for every terrain. Bikers can now enjoy a ride on any terrain; whether it’s in the woods, on the street, or in the mountains.

With over 2000 ‘ 5-star reviews and 50,000 Himi-riders, the e-bike company has carved a niche for itself in the bike industry. The company also partners with Klarna to ensure that everyone who wants a bike can get one without a hassle. Everyone can be part of this quality E-Bike sale at Himiway as they can buy now and pay later when they choose Klarna at checkout.

Customers can again, enjoy a 2-year warranty on every Himiway e-bike that covers frames, battery, parts, and components. Also, they are entitled to free accessories such as full fenders, repair tools, rear racks, and bike caps when purchasing an E-bike. Himiway also offers replacement parts, cycling outfits, gear, and bags for a wholesome bike experience.

The E-Bike company has maintained quality over time and they have been featured on Forbes, Electric Bike Report, Bicycle Guided, and Yahoo amongst others. “If you haven’t ridden a bike in years or you’re not riding much in general, Himiway Cruiser is an excellent choice, it is an all-terrain electric fat bicycle with pedal assist and throttle,” Electrified Reviews.

“The bike turned out to be quite a ride and performed better than I expected, it has much great performance such as wide range, variable speed, reasonable price and so on,” Electrek

To get the $150 discount on a bike purchase, visit https://himiwaybike.com/

