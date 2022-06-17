Mobile Imaging Services Market will Grow at a Lucrative CAGR of 2.7% through 2019-2027

TMR Image

Mobile Imaging Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Mobile Imaging Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global mobile imaging services market was valued at US$ 12,510.7 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Medical imaging systems have become indispensable for disease diagnosis due to numerous recent developments and applications, surge in the geriatric population and rise in the prevalence cardiovascular diseases, renal disorders, neurological disorders, and cancer. Driven by the objective of serving the needs of the geriatric population by providing extended care and reducing wait times, consequently balancing the patient load, the mobile medical imaging systems are anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the next few years.

The market is expected to gain pace due to an increase in the number of procedures performed using mobile imaging services. Advertising is another key driver for the market. Increase in the awareness among the people about these mobile services would allow health care providers to give a serious thought to these alternative options.

Mobile imaging services provide faster medical care during natural calamities. Furthermore, as the life of the installed base of imaging equipment nears obsolescence, hospitals seek cost-effective alternatives such as mobile imaging services.

At home diagnostic testing may boost the mobile imaging services in the near future

There has been emergence of newer service providers offering hospital quality services specifically designed to meet the need of non ambulatory and home bound patients providing service right to the bed side. This advancement will help reduce the discomfort the home bound patient may suffer during travelling to various imaging centers. Beaumount Health System in the U.S. is one such mobile imaging service provider.

Improved access to diagnostic imaging in developing countries by increasing awareness and initiatives by government and equipment manufacturers

Lack of awareness for disease diagnosis may often deprive people from early detection of dreadful diseases such as cancer thus leading to high mortality. Need for better facilities is more pronounced in sub-urban and rural areas where people, especially women are more reluctant to visit hospitals or clinics due to poor financial condition or even mere shyness. In February 2014, Philips Healthcare has built-in the mobile van with imaging technology, comprising a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry scan for osteoporosis and a digital mammography machine for breast cancer screening. A partnership between the private sector and a non-profit organization can also help make a difference. Rad-Aid International, Inc., a US-based non-profit public service provider in order to provide healthcare service partners with Philips Healthcare for technology and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (Pgimer), Chandigarh, for medical expertise and therapeutic care

MRI Segment to Dominate Market

Based on type, the global mobile imaging services market has been divided into X-ray, ultrasound, CT, MRI, PET/CT, bone densitometry, and mammography. Mobile MRI equipment is the most preferred modality for mobile purposes since it is more expensive than a CT scanner and also covers a wider range of applications. The mobile MRI sector is known to grow at a faster pace owing to the high cost of owning a fixed MRI scanner coupled with growing demand for MRI procedures. The rise in the elderly population demanding more diagnostic precision, shrink in payor reimbursement, and greater work pressure on existing radiologists due to the rise in demand for diagnostic procedures, are some of the factors that have helped drive the need for faster MRI services with improved efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility

Generic Mobile Imaging Services to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of end-users, the global mobile imaging services market has been classified into hospitals & private clinics, home healthcare providers, rehabilitation centers, geriatric care & hospice agencies, sports organizations, and others (military institutions, prisons).

Hospitals & private clinics segment is expected to dominate the global mobile imaging market. Rise in the prevalence of diseases would result in increase in patient inflow at private clinics, hospitals and other health institutes. Cancer, infectious diseases and neurological disorders have been the major reasons for increased emergency room visits in the recent past. An article published by Fierce Healthcare states that emergency room visits have increased in the U.S. due to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. The article also mentions that several doctors expect a significant increase in this number in the near future.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global mobile imaging services market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global mobile imaging services market in 2018, followed by Europe.

North America, comprising the U.S. and Canada, was the largest regional market for mobile imaging services in 2019. Large numbers of players have been serving dispersed populations in rural areas in these regions. Convenience and ease of diagnostic imaging has also increased use of mobile imaging by other customer groups such as correctional institutes, rehabilitation centers, geriatric care, and other medical care facilities.

Furthermore, precautionary measures at sports events have improved the quality of medical care provided at such sites. Although mobile MRI and CT account for majority of the market share, popularity of PET/CT, and bone densitometers is increasing considerably in this region. Profit margins for mobile imaging services providers are comparatively higher in the U.S., owing to higher procedure volume. Large numbers of players offer mammography scanning as part of a community service and are not-profit organizations.

Competitive Landscape

The global mobile imaging services market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Accurate Imaging, Inc., Atlantic Medical Imaging, Alliance HealthCare Services, Center For Diagnostic Imaging, Cobalt Health, DMS Health Technologies, InHealth Group, INTERIM DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING, LLC., First Coast Mobile Imaging, Inc., Nuffield Health among others.

